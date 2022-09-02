Mercato: Michy Batshuayi prend la direction de Fenerbahçe
Alors qu’il devait signer à Nottingham Forest, Michy Batshuayi portera finalement le maillot du club turc de Fenerbahçe Istanbul cette saison.
Publié le 02-09-2022 à 13h10
Michy Batshuayi portera le maillot du club turc de Fenerbahçe Istanbul cette saison. L’attaquant des Diables Rouges, âgé de 28 ans, arrive de Chelsea. Il a manqué d’un rien son arrivée à Nottingham Forest, ce jeudi, et a rebondi ce vendredi en Turquie. Un championnat qu’il connaît pour avoir été prêté par Chelsea la saison dernière à Besiktas, un autre club d’Istanbul, pour lequel il a inscrit 14 buts.