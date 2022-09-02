Mercato: Michy Batshuayi prend la direction de Fenerbahçe

Alors qu’il devait signer à Nottingham Forest, Michy Batshuayi portera finalement le maillot du club turc de Fenerbahçe Istanbul cette saison.

Publié le 02-09-2022 à 13h10

Michy Batshuayi a manqué d’un rien son arrivée à Nottingham Forest, ce jeudi, et a rebondi ce vendredi en Turquie. Un championnat qu’il connaît pour avoir été prêté par Chelsea la saison dernière à Besiktas, un autre club d’Istanbul, pour lequel il a inscrit 14 buts.
Michy Batshuayi portera le maillot du club turc de Fenerbahçe Istanbul cette saison. L’attaquant des Diables Rouges, âgé de 28 ans, arrive de Chelsea. Il a manqué d’un rien son arrivée à Nottingham Forest, ce jeudi, et a rebondi ce vendredi en Turquie. Un championnat qu’il connaît pour avoir été prêté par Chelsea la saison dernière à Besiktas, un autre club d’Istanbul, pour lequel il a inscrit 14 buts.

"Notre club a passé un accord pour le transfert de Michy Batshuayi", a indiqué Fenerbahçe sur Twitter, sans révéler s’il s’agit d’un transfert définitif ou d’un prêt. Batshuayi entre dans sa dernière année de contrat à Chelsea. 

Michy Batshuayi était arrivé à Chelsea en 2016 en provenance de l’Olympique de Marseille contre 38,5 millions d’euros. La doublure de Lukaku chez les Diables ne s’est jamais réellement imposée chez les Blues, qui l’ont successivement prêté à Dortmund, Valence, Crystal Palace à deux reprises et enfin à Besiktas la saison dernière. Avant de débarquer à Stamford Bridge, le Diable Rouge avait joué au Standard (2011-2014) et à l’Olympique de Marseille (2014-2016).

Fenerbahçce, vice-champion de Turquie, disputera cette saison l’Europa League dans le groupe B en compagnie du Dynamo Kiev, de Rennes et de l’AEK Larnaca.

