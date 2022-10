Une lueur d’espoir pour Olivier Vandecasteele, incarcéré depuis sept mois en Iran?

👉 Olivier needs you! 7 months already that Olivier Vandecasteele innocent humanitarian, is detained in prison in Iran. To make more people aware about what he is going through, please spead this video and ask to sign the petition ✍️ www.change.org/freeoliviervandecasteele Thanks for your support🙏 #freeoliviervandecasteele #oliviervandecasteele #NotATarget #endhostagediplomacy #stophostagediplomacy