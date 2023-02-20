P1: Beloeil encore plus près du titre

PAC Buzet – Belœil 0-2

L.B.

Publié le 20-02-2023 à 06h00

Arbitre: M. Hurteux. Cartes jaunes: Beugnies, Bailly. Buts: 30e Renquin (0-1), 69e Beugnies (0-2). PAC Buzet: Vandenvelde, D. Francart, Nzé Bonkomo (15e Mazzu, 35e Severa), Crocco, Servais, Hemberg, Giorlando, Bailly (30e Van Roosendael), Ficheroulle, Brismez, Vanhorick. Belœil: Willocq, Leclercq, G. Wantiez, Lericque, S. Wantiez, Beugnies, Henry (85e Mouquet), Renquin, Garcia Rendon (80e Flammia), Petta, Verstraeten (75e Romano).

