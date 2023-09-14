État civil de Mouscron du 4 au 9 septembre

Naissances

La rédaction
  • Publié le 14-09-2023 à 09h27
  • Mis à jour le 14-09-2023 à 09h28

Vandekerkhove Sienna, à Mouscron ; Abdallah Mohammed, à Waregem ; Morais Plyvskaya Gabriel, à Mouscron ; Vanhille Raphaël, à Pecq ; Ferhat Ilyess, à Wervik ; D’Heygere Den Baës Florimond, à Mouscron ; Brui Raphaël, à Espierres-Helchin ; Ojail Angelo, à Mouscron ; Capitanio Ezio, à Comines-Warneton ; Bogui Ziahi, à Denderleeuw ; Assili Yarine, à Mouscron ; Vanwymelbeke Romy, à Mouscron ; Séry Eva, à Mouscron ; Dendauw Faustine, à Mouscron ; Li Voi Thiago, à Mouscron ; Ragolle Théo, à Mouscron.

