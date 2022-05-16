A l'image d'une fin de saison inoffensive pour Molenbaix
Face à une formation hornutoise jouant souvent le contre, Molenbaix n’a pratiquement jamais trouvé l’ouverture face à Akou Buffon.
Laurent Becquart
Publié le 16-05-2022 à 06h00
Buts: 115eMehamdia (0-1). Molenbaix: Carnoy, Vandenhove, Rei, Dezitter (101eCamara), Fontaine, Sylla, Petit, Marecaux, El Hammouchi, Fiston, Keromest. Hornu: Akou Buffon, Makinguet (86eDesomberg), Mehamdia, A. Belasfar, Herzallah, M. D’Errico, Rawash, Gourad (95eKoutaine), Hadjeb (90eRenard), Baloglu (119eA. D’Errico), Van Waeyenberge. Cartes jaunes: Fontaine, Keromest, Gourad, Hadjeb, Belasfar. Arbitre: M. Vocale.