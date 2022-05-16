A l'image d'une fin de saison inoffensive pour Molenbaix

Une chaleur étouffante et un terrain très sautillant accueillent les vingt-deux acteurs. Comme il fallait s’y attendre, le match débute par une guerre de duels, aucune équipe ne permettant à l’adversaire de s’approcher du but.

Dans une rencontre fermée, on note cependant une demi-occasion pour Petit et un ballon sur le dessus de la latte de Carnoy peu après la demi-heure de jeu.

La seconde période ne présente pas plus d’opportunité de s’enthousiasmer. Le tir de Belasfar est capté facilement par Carnoy alors que Petit fait le plus dur dans le rectangle avant de tirer au-dessus de l’objectif. Il faut encore vingt minutes pour voir Fiston cadrer un tir, le lob suivant de Sylla passant à côté de l’objectif.

Jaune très foncée…

L’un des tournants de la rencontre est l’agression d’Hadjeb sur Sylla gentiment sanctionnée d’une petite jaune par M. Vocale… Après un centre-tir vicieux de Makinguet qui flirte avec la transversale de Carnoy, la dernière action du temps réglementaire voit Sylla frapper le poteau d’Akou Buffon!

On est donc parti pour les prolongations, la première ne donnant strictement rien à voir pour les spectateurs. La seconde débute par une tentative de lob de Petit qui n’est pas assez précise. La tête de Keromest n’est, elle, pas assez puissante pour ennuyer un Akou Buffon maître de son rectangle. Une mêlée devant le portier hornutois s’achève à nouveau par un sauvetage de ce dernier.

On se dirige tout droit vers le botté des tirs au but lorsque Hornu obtient un coup-franc excentré. Mehamdia le botte directement dans la lucarne opposée de Carnoy. C’est la douche froide pour Molenbaix qui se heurte à une défense encore plus renforcée. Belasfar, par deux fois, et Renard auraient d’ailleurs pu alourdir la marque sur contre sans les interventions du gardien local.

Molenbaix quitte donc le tour final dès sa première rencontre. Son attaque est restée muette tout comme les dernières semaines de championnat. Une forme de prédiction malheureuse…

Jawede El Hammouchi était le premier à rejoindre les vestiaires, la tête basse. "C’est une énorme déception. Hornu n’a rien proposé dans le jeu, jouant par de longs ballons ou des longues touches. Et il s’impose sur une demi-occasion… Hélas, cette défaite reflète la physionomie de nos derniers matches. Nous n’arrivons plus à marquer un but.

Malgré tout, nous n’avons pas à rougir de notre saison. Nous finissons deuxièmes. Ce tour final était un nouveau défi que nous n’avons pas su gérer. Place à l’année prochaine maintenant."

Antoine Vandenhove était plus philosophe. "Ce n’est pas le plus fort qui a gagné mais le plus réaliste. Dans un match fermé, teinté de duels et d’intensité physique, le premier qui marque a de grandes chances de l’emporter. Malheureusement, l’histoire se répète ces dernières semaines avec cette disette offensive. On sait encore se procurer des occasions mais plus à les concrétiser. La fin de saison est un peu gâchée mais il ne faut pas tout oublier. On a joué le titre jusqu’à la dernière journée tout en se qualifiant pour le tour final."

Du côté adverse, Saïd Khalifa savourait son succès étriqué. "C’est le meilleur scénario possible pour nous. Alors qu’on sentait les tirs au but arriver, on marque au meilleur moment. C’est l’aboutissement de trois semaines de préparation. Tout le monde voyait déjà une finale entre Belœil et Molenbaix mais un des petits poucets a déjoué les pronostics. Place à la récupération maintenant car les joueurs ont beaucoup souffert physiquement."