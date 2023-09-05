Les concerts et spectacles dans le nord de la France

À Lille, le Zénith attend Louise Attaque (6/09 – comple t ), Shaka Ponk (13 et 14/10 – complet ) Michel Sardou (17 et 18/10 – comp le t ), Skip the use (19/10), Gazo (27/10 – complet ), Booder (2/11), Ibrahim Maalouf (3/11), Jain (4/11), Lomepal (7 et 8/11 – complet ), Zola (10/11 – complet) , Pascal Obispo (12/11), Les Cowboys fringuants (17/11), Christophe Maé (18/11), Saez (21/11), Benjamin Biolay (4/12), Étienne Daho (5/12), Hyphen Hyphen (6/12), Sofiane Pamart (7/12), Kyo (8/12), Claudio Capéo (14/12), Matmatah (15/12), M. Pokora (17/12 – complet ), Calogero (11/01), Grand Corps malade (16/02), Era (18/02), PLK (22/02), Hoshi (29/03), Patrick Fiori (30/03), Les Cowboys fringants (2/04), Slimane (23/05 – complet ), Patrick Bruel (30 et 31/05), Gims (21/11/24), Vitaa (19/12/24)… Le Splendid a invité Ange (13/10), Didier Super (19/10), Eagle-Eye Cherry (19/01). L’Aéronef annonce Hamza (19/09), Petite Noir (24/09), Flavien Berger (1/10), Moderat (20/10), Adé (21/10), Hania Rani (28/10), Rodrigo Y Gabriela (25/10), 47TER (5/11), Pierre De Maere (17/11), Archive (23/11), Christine and The Queens (25/11), Blonde Redhead (27/11), Izia (6/12), Les Fatals Picards (29/03)… Le Sébastopol attend Imany (10/10), Louis Bertignac (11/10), Jean-Baptiste Guégan (14/10), Pomme (17 au 19/10), Louane (27/10), Camille Lellouche (26/10), Pierre Perret (5/11), Bonnie Tyler (6/12) Hugues Aufray (1/12), Franck Michael (14/01), Michel Jonasz (18/01)… À Tourcoing , Le Grand Mix a programmé Odezenne (11 et 12/09), Temples (20/09), Whores (23/09), Puppetmastaz (7/11), Girls in Hawaï (6/12 – complet ), Zaho de Sagazan (14/12 – complet )… Le Colisée à Roubaix invite Pink Martini (29/09), Goran Bregovic (8/10), Asaf Avidan (10/10), Adamo (22/10), Garou (10/11), ArthurH (23/11), Dominique A (1/12), Murray Head (7/12), Thomas Fersen (20/12), Bertrand Belin (3/02), Kim Wilde (11/02), Stephan Eicher (19/01), Jean-Baptise Guégan (12/11), Édouard Baer (2/06). IAM sera à La Condition publique le 22/02… PL