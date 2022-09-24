Doische: un festival pour nourrir l'humanité

Nourrir l’humanité est un enjeu crucial pour demain. Le Centre culturel de Doische y consacre tout un festival ce week-end. 

Publié le 24-09-2022 à 06h00

Parmi les activités, une expo sur La Ferme des animaux, avec des illustrations de Quentin Gréban.
Le mouvement "Nourrir l’humanité" est devenu un festival engagé qui rassemble de nombreux acteurs et consommateurs qui s’interrogent sur le thème de la transition alimentaire et la justice sociale. Dans ce cadre, le Centre culturel de Doische organise un week-end "Nourrir Doische" avec un programme bien chargé.

