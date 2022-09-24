Doische: un festival pour nourrir l'humanité

Du 24 au 25 septembr e, expo sur La Ferme des animaux, illustrée par Quentin Gréban, auteur-illustrateur de livres jeunesse. Une séance de dédicaces par l’auteur aura lieu le samedi 24 septembre à 17 h. Cette expo se tiendra à la salle Saint-Laurent, rue de la Fagne, n° 2, à Matagne-la-Grande.

Ouverture le samedi 24, de 14h à 19 h, le dimanche de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 17 h.

Le samedi 24 septembre, à 11 h, spectacle CONT’Émoi Tous les légumes, par Isabelle Prévost, à la salle communale de Romerée. Dans la ronde de spectacle pour 3-6 ans, on trouve un navet énorme, une carotte qui craque et qu’on croque, une citrouille qui roule et un haricot magique.

Derrière cette même salle de Romerée, au potager partagé, Sébastien Charlier animera, à partir de 13 h, un atelier compost.

Dimanche 25 septembre, à la salle communale de Matagne-la-Grande, un dîner conté par la Contelle est organisé, avec une présentation de la coopérative CoopESEM. N’oubliez pas de réserver ! Au menu: buffet fromage-charcuterie et dessert.

Informations et réservations: 082/214 738 –vpirlot@ccdoische.be