Doische: un festival pour nourrir l'humanité
Nourrir l’humanité est un enjeu crucial pour demain. Le Centre culturel de Doische y consacre tout un festival ce week-end.
Publié le 24-09-2022 à 06h00
Le mouvement "Nourrir l’humanité" est devenu un festival engagé qui rassemble de nombreux acteurs et consommateurs qui s’interrogent sur le thème de la transition alimentaire et la justice sociale. Dans ce cadre, le Centre culturel de Doische organise un week-end "Nourrir Doische" avec un programme bien chargé.