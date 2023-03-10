Daniel Striani (Virton): "Nous sommes punis au-delà de nos carences"

C’est à peu près ça, oui. Il n’y a plus de calculs à faire, il faut lâcher les chevaux et se libérer mentalement.

Récemment, sur l’antenne de TV Lux, vous avez déclaré que vous n’envisagez absolument pas la relégation…

Et je le maintiens. Je ne parviens pas à me projeter dans un tel scénario. Je vis avec cette volonté extrême de maintenir le club à cet échelon.

Mais imaginons un résultat négatif ce samedi…

Je n’y songe pas. C’est un match-clé, c’est sûr, mais je n’envisage que la victoire. Je veux croire que, pour une fois, la pièce va tomber de notre côté. On a rarement été surclassé cette saison ; sur nos 14 défaites, on en a subi huit par un but d’écart. On est souvent sur un point d’équilibre et ça finit par pencher du mauvais côté. Le tir sur la barre d’Aguemon contre Deinze, à 1-1, résume un peu notre saison. Ou mieux, il y a ce match chez nous contre le Beerschot. On mène 1-0, on peut faire 2-0, le Beerschot égalise, Anne a la balle de 2-1 et sur le contre, c’est 1-2.

Ce n’est pas faux, mais n’est-ce pas réducteur de résumer votre parcours à la réussite ? José Jeunechamps a tout de même mis le doigt sur plusieurs manquements…

Et il a raison. Il y a un déficit de concentration, d’adaptation tactique chez certains, de condition physique aussi, mais j’ai le sentiment que nous sommes punis au-delà de nos carences. Regardez les derniers matches: notre gardien doit aller chercher des ballons au fond des filets alors qu’il n’a pas d’arrêt à effectuer par ailleurs. C’est sacrément frustrant.

Quoi qu’il en soit, il faut gagner ce samedi. Et pour cela, essayer de regagner le soutien des supporters. Parce qu’une fracture s’est clairement opérée, non ?

Et je le comprends. L’équipe n’a pas rendu aux supporters ce qu’ils méritent (NDLR: ceux-ci ont d’ailleurs adressé une lettre ouverte aux joueurs cette semaine, en les incitant à enfiler le bleu de travail). Les joueurs sont professionnels, ils doivent pouvoir faire abstraction de ces critiques, se libérer comme je l’ai dit.

Mais leur attitude dès le début de match peut aussi conditionner celle des supporters ?

Bien sûr, il faut des garçons affamés sur la pelouse. Dès la fin du match contre Deinze, c’est le discours que je leur ai tenu. J’ai dit que ceux qui ne se sentaient pas concernés par l’avenir du club devaient le dire tout de suite et que je les respecterais alors davantage que s’ils ne disaient rien. Ils m’ont tous assuré qu’ils voulaient ce sauvetage. Maintenant, il faut joindre le geste à la parole et monter sur la pelouse avec la bave aux lèvres. Celui qui n’a pas compris ça ne le comprendra jamais.