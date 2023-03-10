Daniel Striani (Virton): "Nous sommes punis au-delà de nos carences"
Un véritable quitte ou double: Virton doit vaincre le Standard ce samedi. Le directeur général Daniel Striani reste confiant. Virton - Standard B : Samedi, 16 h
Interview: Daniel Jonette
Publié le 10-03-2023 à 17h00 - Mis à jour le 10-03-2023 à 19h26
Daniel Striani, Virton accuse un retard de huit points sur Dender et neuf sur le Standard. Ce samedi, c’est vaincre ou mourir face aux Rouches ?
Pour accéder à cet article, veuillez vous connecter au réseau internet.