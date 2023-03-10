Daniel Striani (Virton): "Nous sommes punis au-delà de nos carences"

Un véritable quitte ou double: Virton doit vaincre le Standard ce samedi. Le directeur général Daniel Striani reste confiant. Virton - Standard B : Samedi, 16 h

Interview: Daniel Jonette

Publié le 10-03-2023 à 17h00 - Mis à jour le 10-03-2023 à 19h26

Daniel Striani croit encore fermement au maintien de l’Excelsior.
Daniel Striani croit encore fermement au maintien de l’Excelsior. ©ÉdA Mathieu Golinvaux 

Daniel Striani, Virton accuse un retard de huit points sur Dender et neuf sur le Standard. Ce samedi, c’est vaincre ou mourir face aux Rouches ?

Pour accéder à cet article, veuillez vous connecter au réseau internet.

Les articles abonnés les + lus

1

Les six soeurs de Cordemoy, renvoyées de l'ordre, vont faire appel contre la décision de l'abbé

2

Simple suspension, salaire maintenu à 80%  : pourquoi le Bureau prend-il autant de précautions envers son greffier ?

3

Idélux veut transformer certaines églises pour assurer leur futur

4

Un anniversaire organisé à la piscine de Saint-Hubert, fermée jusqu’au 13 mars, pose question

5

Province de Namur: la mutualité Solidaris gérera seule le CHR au 1er juillet

Vous êtes hors-ligne
Connexion rétablie...