19 artistes membres du collectif Art'Monie exposent au Palais à Arlon
Le Palais à Arlon accueille en ce moment une exposition du collectif d’artistes Art’Monie fondé par Valou Lejeune et Christophe Englebert.
- Publié le 11-10-2023 à 07h23
Il s’agit de la quatrième exposition à laquelle participent une vingtaine d’artistes de tous horizons: Christophe Englebert, Arcofarc, Sadri Fehri, Nathalie Ureel, Marc Vanberg, Muriel Vereeken, Claude Schaal, Séba, Martine Jourdan, Valou Lejeune, Oli Art’Ox, Haddoc, Sarah Kinable, Physence, Ann Meert, Mylène Fricot, Nath Stresser, Antoine Bodet, Claudine Matelaer.