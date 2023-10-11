19 artistes membres du collectif Art'Monie exposent au Palais à Arlon

Le Palais à Arlon accueille en ce moment une exposition du collectif d’artistes Art’Monie fondé par Valou Lejeune et Christophe Englebert.

-
-Journaliste
  • Publié le 11-10-2023 à 07h23
Le collectif d’artistes expose ses œuvres au Palais ces 14 et 15 octobre.
Le collectif d’artistes expose ses œuvres au Palais ces 14 et 15 octobre. ©

Il s’agit de la quatrième exposition à laquelle participent une vingtaine d’artistes de tous horizons: Christophe Englebert, Arcofarc, Sadri Fehri, Nathalie Ureel, Marc Vanberg, Muriel Vereeken, Claude Schaal, Séba, Martine Jourdan, Valou Lejeune, Oli Art’Ox, Haddoc, Sarah Kinable, Physence, Ann Meert, Mylène Fricot, Nath Stresser, Antoine Bodet, Claudine Matelaer.

Pour accéder à cet article, veuillez vous connecter au réseau internet.

En direct

  1. 19 artistes membres du collectif Art'Monie exposent au Palais à Arlon

  2. Bernie Sanders à Bozar devant 2.000 personnes pour présenter son dernier livre

  3. Le premier salon des acteurs de l’inclusion numérique se tiendra le 10 novembre 2023 à l'Aula Magna à Louvain-la-Neuve

Voir plus

Les articles abonnés les + lus

1

Vandalisme anti-chasse à Cowan (Houffalize) : une dizaine de voitures attaquées à la tronçonneuse

2

Une voiture fonce dans un arrêt de bus à Montignies-sur-Sambre: une jeune fille en pousse une autre pour éviter l'auto, mais se fait faucher

3

Ils ont côtoyé Eden Hazard en équipe nationale chez les jeunes : "Avant un gros match, je l’ai vu fumer un cigare et participer à une soirée poker"

4

Gaza massivement bombardée, 300 000 soldats israéliens massés à la frontière avant une possible "attaque totale"

Vous êtes hors-ligne
Connexion rétablie...