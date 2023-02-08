La thermographie aérienne en Brabant wallon a commencé: l’inBW répond à toutes vos questions

Objectif ? Mesurer les déperditions de chaleur par les toitures de l’ensemble des bâtiments publics et privés.

Beaucoup de personnes s’interrogent sur les modalités et les suites qui seront données à cette thermographie aérienne. L’inBW répond à la plupart des questions sur son site ( www.inbw.be/faq).

Nous vous les proposons ci-dessous.

Où consulter les résultats ? Comment les particuliers seront-ils informés ?

Tout propriétaire pourra consulter les résultats de ses bâtiments lors d’un événement de restitution qui sera organisé dans chaque commune partenaire du projet dans le courant de l’automne. Ces résultats seront la propriété des communes. Celles-ci seront libres de mettre en place d’autres modes de restitution auprès de leurs habitants.

Que va faire la commune de ces données ?

L’objectif du projet est de sensibiliser les citoyens à l’importance de l’isolation du bâti et particulièrement de la toiture.

Il n’est pas sûr que la maison soit chauffée au moment du passage de l’avion. Ceci faussera-t-il les résultats ?

Si une maison est chauffée "normalement" durant la journée mais pas durant la nuit, des émissions/déperditions calorifiques seront détectées par la caméra thermique embarquée lors du survol nocturne. Un bâtiment non chauffé ne pourra pas bénéficier de l’analyse thermographique.

Les immeubles vides d’occupation seront-ils considérés comme performants ?

La thermographie a plusieurs limites. Les immeubles vides d’occupation en font partie. Les données collectées pour ces bâtiments ne seront pas interprétables car il n’y aura aucune émission/déperdition de chaleur à analyser. Il est à noter qu’à l’issue de la thermographie, les bâtiments ne seront ni comparés entre eux ni considérés comme plus ou moins performants. La thermographie aérienne s’analyse en effet à l’échelle de chaque bâtiment, elle a pour objectif de permettre au propriétaire de visualiser les zones de déperditions de chaleur de sa toiture. L’analyse, bâtiment par bâtiment, sera faite par les communes et par les propriétaires. Celle-ci s’appuiera sur une série de critères: le bâtiment était-il chauffé le jour du survol ? quel est le type d’isolation de la toiture ? quelle est la composition des matériaux de cette toiture, etc.

Qu’en est-il si les fenêtres sont ouvertes au moment du passage de l’avion ?

D’importantes déperditions de chaleur seront enregistrées à l’emplacement desdites fenêtres. Ceci n’empêchera pas le propriétaire d’obtenir l’analyse de l’ensemble de sa toiture.

Quel sera le coût de cette thermographie pour chaque propriétaire ?

Il convient aux communes de déterminer les modalités liées à la restitution des données.

En ce qui concerne les aspects financiers, les communes ont payé la réalisation de la thermographie (tout en profitant d’une économie d’échelle pour la réalisation d’une telle étude à l’échelle du Brabant wallon) et celles-ci sont libres de décider la gratuité ou non de la restitution.

Quid des personnes qui ne chauffent que le rez-de-chaussée ?

Même dans ce cas, des déperditions de chaleur seront constatées en toiture.

in BW détient-elle une autorisation pour réaliser un survol des habitations privées ?

Aucune autorisation n’est requise pour la prise de clichés de toitures de bâtiments. Le survol d’un territoire nécessite, par contre, des autorisations. Notre prestataire détient, bien entendu, toutes les autorisations pour survoler le Brabant wallon.

Y a-t-il une différence entre le PEB et la thermographie aérienne ?

Le PEB est un certificat de performance des bâtiments introduit par une directive européenne. Celui-ci revêt, par conséquent, un caractère légal et obligatoire pour le propriétaire lors de la vente ou de la mise en location d’un bien. Il est beaucoup plus complet que la thermographie aérienne qui se limite à l’analyse des déperditions de chaleur des toitures. Il est également à noter que le PEB est théorique (par exemple, si l’isolation d’une paroi n’est pas connue, une valeur par défaut sera attribuée) et que la thermographie aérienne est une photo ponctuelle des déperditions de chaleur. Ce projet de thermographie du Brabant wallon est réalisé sur une base volontaire de la part des communes et d’in BW.