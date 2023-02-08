La thermographie aérienne en Brabant wallon a commencé: l’inBW répond à toutes vos questions
Le premier survol du Brabant wallon pour assurer la thermographie aérienne a été réalisé dans la nuit de mardi à mercredi. L’inBW répond à toutes vos questions sur cette thermograpgie.
N.My.
Publié le 08-02-2023 à 17h18 - Mis à jour le 08-02-2023 à 17h20
L’avion doté de capteurs infrarouges d’ Action Air Environnement pour réaliser la thermographie du Brabant wallon a survolé le territoire provincial durant la nuit de mardi à mercredi.