Gaston Baccus raconté par Bruno Duboisdenghien et Daniel Sotiaux ce samedi matin à Wavre, à l’hôtel du gouverneur

Gaston Baccus (1903-1951) fut écrivain, pacifiste, député et bourgmestre. Bruno Duboisdenghien et Daniel Sotiaux lui consacrent une conférence ce samedi matin.

La Rédaction de L'Avenir

Publié le 02-12-2022 à 18h01

Ce samedi 3 décembre, à 10 h, en l’hôtel du gouverneur, chaussée de Bruxelles, 61, à Wavre, Bruno Duboisdenghien et Daniel Sotiaux donneront une conférence intitulée "Gaston Baccus, écrivain, pacifiste, député et bourgmestre".

