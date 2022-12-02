Gaston Baccus raconté par Bruno Duboisdenghien et Daniel Sotiaux ce samedi matin à Wavre, à l’hôtel du gouverneur

Présenter cette conférence dans ce lieu est tout un symbole. Depuis le 30 avril 1998, le jour de la pose de la première pierre du futur hôtel du gouverneur, les visiteurs peuvent lire, gravé dans une pierre de Gobertange, un extrait du poème Brabant wallon de Gaston Baccus, un des premiers textes qui évoque le Brabant wallon en tant qu’espace géographique. La conférence retrace la vie et les combats de Gaston Baccus, homme d’exception, attaché à son terroir et ses habitants.

Né en 1903 dans le petit village brabançon d’Huppaye, fils de cultivateur, il devient, après des études de régent, enseignant à Bruxelles tout en développant une carrière d’écrivain (poète et surtout dramaturge), puis d’animateur d’éducation populaire, puis de militant socialiste. Après la guerre, devenu bourgmestre et député, il déposera la proposition de loi visant à instaurer un statut légal de l’objection de conscience en Belgique.

Plus qu’une recherche historique restituant la vie et l’œuvre de celui qui fut très populaire en Brabant wallon, la conférence, inspirée de l’ouvrage éponyme publié aux Éditions de la Fondation Henri La Fontaine, dresse le portrait d’une région et particulièrement celui du monde agricole.

Les propos des conférenciers sont accompagnés de lectures de textes et poèmes de Gaston Baccus (récitants: Jacques Neefs et Franz Crabbé) et d’une exposition des aquarelles créées par l’artiste Joanna Lumens (en vente sous forme de posters, marque-pages et cartes postales).

L’entrée à la conférence est gratuite.

Inscription: conference.gaston.baccus@gmail.com