Game of Thrones: après "House of the Dragon", le prochain spin-off officiellement annoncé (vidéo)

La série fantastique Game of Thrones (Le Trône de Fer) aura droit à un deuxième spin-off, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight", a annoncé Warner Bros.

Belga

Publié le 13-04-2023 à 07h29

Discovery mercredi lors d'une importante présentation à la presse de son futur service de streaming MAX. Il s'agit d'un autre préquel, cette fois-ci provisoirement intitulé "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight".

La série dérivée est basée sur plusieurs livres que l'auteur George R.R. Martin a écrits en tant que spin-off de sa propre série "A Song Of Ice And Fire", sur laquelle Game of Thrones est basée. Elle racontera l'histoire d'un chevalier et de son écuyer.

Auparavant, Warner avait déjà produit un premier spin-off appelé "House of the Dragon".

Le second préquel sera visible sur la plateforme Max, fusionnant les services de streaming HBO Max et Discovery+, dont Warner Bros. Discovery a annoncé mercredi, lors d'une grande présentation, le lancement le 23 mai aux Etats-Unis.

On pourra également y voir une série dérivée de "The Big Ban Theory" et la toute première série adaptée d'Harry Potter, avec son auteure J.K. Rowling comme productrice exécutive et un nouveau casting à la clé, a fait savoir Warner.

Le service de streaming diffusera non seulement toutes les séries de HBO et HBO Max, mais aussi tous les films de Warner Bros. ainsi que de nombreux contenus de Discovery Channel et Food Network. Les films de Warner Bros. comprennent les productions du studio d'action DC Comics et les films Harry Potter.

On ignore encore si et quand le service sera lancé en Belgique.

