Game of Thrones: après "House of the Dragon", le prochain spin-off officiellement annoncé (vidéo)
La série fantastique Game of Thrones (Le Trône de Fer) aura droit à un deuxième spin-off, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight", a annoncé Warner Bros.
Publié le 13-04-2023 à 07h29
Discovery mercredi lors d'une importante présentation à la presse de son futur service de streaming MAX. Il s'agit d'un autre préquel, cette fois-ci provisoirement intitulé "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight".