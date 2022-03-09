Tanguy Lempereur sera de retour dans le Namurois. À Aische, son futur coach espère retrouver le "Tanguy de Meux", percutant sur les flancs.
FOOTBALL - D3A ACFF
Le Tanguy de Meux, version aischoise
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|05-03 19:30
|Pt-à-Celles Buzet - Renaissance Mons 44
|1-1
|05-03 20:00
|St-Symphorien - J Tamines
|0-1
|06-03 15:00
|Stockel - Cr. Schaerb.
|2-5
|06-03 15:00
|Gosselies - Aische
|2-3
|06-03 15:00
|CS Pays Vert Ostiches-Ath - CS Brainois
|0-2
|06-03 15:00
|R.U.S. Binche* - St Ghislain-TH
|1-1
|06-03 15:00
|Ent. Manage - Tournai
|2-1
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Union Namur FLV
|21
|14
|5
|2
|36/15
|44
|2
|Tournai
|22
|12
|6
|4
|32/22
|40
|3
|R.U.S. Binche*
|21
|11
|4
|6
|32/22
|39
|4
|Aische
|21
|10
|3
|8
|43/27
|38
|5
|Ent. Manage
|22
|11
|7
|4
|46/25
|37
|6
|Cr. Schaerb.
|21
|9
|5
|7
|37/32
|34
|7
|J Tamines
|22
|9
|6
|7
|27/24
|34
|8
|St-Symphorien
|21
|10
|8
|3
|31/23
|33
|9
|St Ghislain-TH
|22
|8
|8
|6
|31/38
|30
|10
|Renaissance Mons 44
|21
|7
|5
|9
|42/31
|30
|11
|CS Pays Vert Ostiches-Ath
|22
|8
|9
|5
|34/34
|29
|12
|CS Brainois
|21
|7
|11
|3
|38/42
|24
|13
|Gosselies
|21
|2
|13
|6
|15/37
|12
|14
|Pt-à-Celles Buzet
|22
|1
|12
|9
|17/43
|12
|15
|Stockel
|22
|1
|18
|3
|22/68
|6
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|05-03 20:00
|Rochefort - FCB Sprimont
|2-1
|05-03 20:00
|Onhaye - R.US.Gouvy
|1-0
|06-03 15:00
|Wanze - Bas-Oha - Aywaille
|0-2
|06-03 15:00
|Stade Disonais* - Marloie
|3-1
|06-03 15:00
|Mormont - Oppagne
|1-1
|06-03 15:00
|Herstal - SC Habay La N
|2-2
|06-03 15:00
|Richelle - Raeren
|4-2
|06-03 15:00
|RAS Jodoigne - Huy
|7-1
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Stade Disonais*
|23
|14
|4
|5
|54/32
|47
|2
|Onhaye
|22
|12
|3
|7
|44/21
|43
|3
|Rochefort
|23
|13
|7
|3
|49/42
|42
|4
|Raeren
|22
|13
|8
|1
|51/40
|40
|5
|FCB Sprimont
|23
|11
|8
|4
|41/36
|37
|6
|Herstal
|23
|11
|9
|3
|42/31
|36
|7
|RAS Jodoigne
|22
|10
|7
|5
|36/25
|35
|8
|Richelle
|22
|10
|9
|3
|35/32
|33
|9
|Mormont
|23
|8
|7
|8
|45/49
|32
|10
|Marloie
|23
|9
|11
|3
|45/49
|30
|11
|Aywaille
|23
|9
|13
|1
|41/59
|28
|12
|SC Habay La N
|21
|7
|7
|7
|35/32
|28
|13
|Wanze - Bas-Oha
|23
|6
|12
|5
|31/41
|23
|14
|Huy
|23
|5
|13
|5
|22/39
|20
|15
|Oppagne
|23
|5
|13
|5
|31/57
|20
|16
|R.US.Gouvy
|23
|3
|15
|5
|31/48
|14
