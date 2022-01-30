N1, D2-D3 ACFF: suivez notre multilive ce dimanche

C'est enfin l'heure de la reprise pour le football amateur. Dès 14h30, suivez en direct commenté notre premier multilive dominical de l'année avec 16 rencontres au programme.
Nationale 1 (16e journée):
15h00 Winkel Sport - Dender
15h00 Knokke - Patro Eisden
15h00 Francs Borains - Tirlemont
15h00 Visé - Mandel United
D2 ACFF (18e journée):
14h30 Warnant - Solières
15h00 Verlaine - Hamoir
15h00 Waremme - Acren
D3A ACFF (18e journée):
14h30 Binche* - Gosselies
14h30 Tamines - Cr. Schaerbeek
14h30 Aische - RCS Braine
15h00 Tournai - Stockel
D3B ACFF (18e journée):
Huy - Gouvy (remis)
14h30 Mormont - Onhaye
14h30 Aywaille - Oppagne
14h30 Herstal - Rochefort
15h00 Marloie - Richelle
15h00 Habay - Dison*