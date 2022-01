Il court durant 12 heures à près de 15 km/h: nouveau record du monde pour Aleksandr Sorokin

NEW WORLD RECORDS!



Lithuania’s Sania Sorokin set new 100 mile & 12 Hour World Records at the Spartanion 24h RACE Tel Aviv, Israel.



His 100-mile time of 10:51:39 crushed his previous mark of 11:14:56 by about 24 minutes. (1 of 3)@UltraRunningMag @iaunews pic.twitter.com/mBJugTFIy6