Visé, emmené par l’ex-Diable rouge Jonathan Legear, savoure enfin une victoire. Et de quelle manière! Visé - La Louvière : 0 -
NATIONALE 1
Triplé et ballon souvenir pour Jonathan Legear après le 7-0 de Visé face à La Louvière
Yves Hardy - L'Avenir
D1 Amateurs
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|11-12 18:30
|Heist - Winkel
|2-2
|11-12 19:00
|Tessenderlo - Dessel Sp.
|1-2
|11-12 20:00
|Izegem-Ingelm. - Olympic
|1-3
|12-12 15:00
|Visé - La Louvière Centre
|7-0
|12-12 15:00
|FC Knokke - Francs Borains
|1-0
|12-12 15:00
|FC Liège - P Maasmech.
|2-0
|12-12 15:00
|Rupel Boom - Tirlemont
|1-0
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Dessel Sp.
|13
|9
|2
|2
|30/14
|29
|2
|P Maasmech.
|13
|8
|2
|3
|14/7
|27
|3
|FC Liège
|13
|7
|1
|5
|20/7
|26
|4
|Olympic
|13
|6
|1
|6
|26/14
|24
|5
|Tessenderlo
|14
|6
|4
|4
|22/21
|22
|6
|Heist
|13
|4
|3
|6
|21/14
|18
|7
|Dender
|13
|4
|3
|6
|14/15
|18
|8
|Francs Borains
|13
|4
|5
|4
|14/12
|16
|9
|Winkel
|13
|4
|5
|4
|15/17
|16
|10
|Visé
|13
|4
|6
|3
|19/17
|15
|11
|Tirlemont
|13
|4
|6
|3
|12/18
|15
|12
|FC Knokke
|13
|4
|7
|2
|13/19
|14
|13
|Rupel Boom
|13
|4
|8
|1
|11/20
|13
|14
|La Louvière Centre
|13
|2
|8
|3
|6/24
|9
|15
|Izegem-Ingelm.
|13
|1
|10
|2
|11/29
|5