N1, D2-D3 ACFF: suivez notre multilive ce dimanche

Seize rencontres de foot amateur sont à suivre en direct commenté ce dimanche après-midi. Cela démarre dès 14h30.
Nationale 1 (14e journée):
15h00 Rupel Boom - Tirlemont
15h00 RFC Liège - Patro Eisden
15h00 Knokke - Francs Borains
15h00 Visé - La Louvière Centre
D2 ACFF (16e journée):
14h30 Durbuy - Hamoir
14h30 Stockay - Rebecq
15h00 Verlaine - Tubize
D3A ACFF (16e journée):
14h30 Aische - Tamines
14h30 RCS Braine - St-Ghislain-TH
15h00 Pays Vert - Manage
15h00 Cr. Schaerbeek - Union Namur
D3B ACFF (16e journée):
14h30 Mormont - Wanze/Bas-Oha
14h30 Dison* - Rochefort
14h30 Raeren - Habay
14h30 Gouvy - Oppagne
15h00 Jodoigne - Richelle