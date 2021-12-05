N1, D2-D3 ACFF: suivez notre multilive ce dimanche

C'est parti pour une nouvelle journée dans le foot amateur. 17 rencontres seront à suivre en direct commenté dès 14h30.
Nationale 1 (13e journée):
15h00 Francs Borains - Visé
15h00 Winkel Sport - Knokke
15h00 Tirlemont - Izegem/Ingelmunster
D2 ACFF (15e journée):
14h30 Waremme - Durbuy
14h30 Rebecq - RAAL*
14h30 Stockay - Ganshoren
14h30 Solières - Verlaine
14h30 Hamoir - Jette
D3A ACFF (15e journée):
14h30 RCS Braine - Union Namur
15h00 Pont-à-Celles - Gosselies
15h00 Pays Vert - St-Symphorien
D3B ACFF (15e journée):
14h30 Mormont - Raeren
14h30 Huy - Oppagne
15h00 Rochefort - Marloie
15h00 Richelle - Gouvy
15h00 Habay - Herstal
15h00 Wanze/Bas-Oha - Onhaye