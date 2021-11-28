N1, D2-D3 ACFF: suivez notre multilive ce dimanche

Dès 14h30, suivez en direct commenté 14 rencontres de nos divisions amateures.
Nationale 1 (12e journée):
15h00 Rupel Boom - La Louvière Centre
15h00 RFC Liège - Francs Borains
15h00 Knokke - Dessel Sport
D2 ACFF (14e journée):
14h30 Solières - Hamoir
14h30 Rebecq - Waremme
14h30 Warnant - Jette
15h00 Acren - Tubize
D3A ACFF (14e journée):
14h30 Gosselies - Pays Vert
15h30 St-Ghislain-TH - Aische
D3B ACFF (14e journée):
14h30 Mormont - Aywaille
14h30 Dison* - Wanze/Bas-Oha
14h30 Raeren - Marloie
14h30 Huy - Jodoigne
15h00 Habay - Onhaye