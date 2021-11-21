N1, D2-D3 ACFF: suivez notre multilive ce dimanche

Pas moins de 14 rencontres seront à suivre en direct commenté dès 14h30.
Nationale 1 (11e journée):
15h00 Rupel Boom - Winkel Sport
D2 ACFF (13e journée):
14h30 Stockay - Acren
14h30 Hamoir - Meux
14h30 Ganshoren - Givry
14h30 Waremme - Solières
15h00 Verlaine - Warnant
15h00 Jette - Couvin-Mariembourg
D3A ACFF (13e journée):
14h30 RCS Braine - Manage
15h00 Pays Vert - Pont-à-Celles
15h00 Stockel - Gosselies
D3B ACFF (13e journée):
14h30 Aywaille - Rochefort
14h30 Gouvy - Dison
15h00 Wanze/Bas-Oha - Oppagne
15h00 Jodoigne - Raeren