N1, D2-D3 ACFF: suivez notre multilive

Le programme est particulièrement copieux ce dimanche dans le foot amateur. Une vingtaine de rencontres seront à suivre en direct commenté dès 14h30.
Nationale 1 (10e journée):
15h00 Knokke - Izegem-Ingelmunster
15h00 Visé - Tessenderlo
15h00 RFC Liège - Rupel Boom
15h00 Winkel Sport - La Louvière Centre
15h00 Francs Borains - Olympic
D2 ACFF (12e journée):
14h30 Couvin-Mariembourg - Ganshoren
14h30 Solières - Stockay
14h30 Rebecq - Durbuy
15h00 Meux - Jette
15h00 Acren - Verlaine
15h00 RAAL* - Waremme
15h00 Givry - Tubize
D3A ACFF (12e journée):
14h30 St-Ghislain-TH - Tournai
14h30 Gosselies - Cr. Schaerbeek
14h30 Binche* - Aische
15h00 Union Namur - Tamines
15h00 St-Symphorien - RCS Braine
15h00 Pont-à-Celles - Stockel
D3B ACFF (12e journée):
14h30 Raeren - Aywaille
14h30 Mormont - Jodoigne
14h30 Dison* - Onhaye
15h00 Habay - Gouvy
15h00 Huy - Sprimont
17h00 Oppagne - Marloie