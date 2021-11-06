N1-D2-D3 ACFF : Suivez notre multilive

Une dizaine de matches sont au menu de notre multilive consacré aux divisions inférieures ce samedi soir. Suivez les principaux faits marquants dès 20 heures grâce à nos reporters en bord de terrain.

Voici le programme : 

NATIONALE 1

20h00   Olympic - Dender 

20h00   Izegem-Ingelmunster - FC Liège 

20h00   Patro Maasmechelen - Francs Borains 

20h00   La Louvière Centre - Dessel

20h00   Tirlemont - FC Knokke

20h30   Tessenderlo - Heist

 

D2 ACFF

20h00   Tubize - La Louvière 

 

D3A ACFF

20h00   Tamines - Binche

20h00   Tournai - Union Namur FLV

20h00   Aische - Manage

20h00   Renaissance Mons 44 - St-Symphorien 

 

D3B ACFF

20h00   Onhaye - Rochefort

20h00   Marloie - Huy

20h30   Oppagne - Mormont

 

 

D2 Amateurs

