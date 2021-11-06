N1-D2-D3 ACFF : Suivez notre multilive

Une dizaine de matches sont au menu de notre multilive consacré aux divisions inférieures ce samedi soir. Suivez les principaux faits marquants dès 20 heures grâce à nos reporters en bord de terrain.
Voici le programme :
NATIONALE 1
20h00 Olympic - Dender
20h00 Izegem-Ingelmunster - FC Liège
20h00 Patro Maasmechelen - Francs Borains
20h00 La Louvière Centre - Dessel
20h00 Tirlemont - FC Knokke
20h30 Tessenderlo - Heist
D2 ACFF
20h00 Tubize - La Louvière
D3A ACFF
20h00 Tamines - Binche
20h00 Tournai - Union Namur FLV
20h00 Aische - Manage
20h00 Renaissance Mons 44 - St-Symphorien
D3B ACFF
20h00 Onhaye - Rochefort
20h00 Marloie - Huy
20h30 Oppagne - Mormont