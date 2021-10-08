Foot: programme et résultats du week-end en province de Luxembourg

Découvrez le calendrier et les résultats des championnats ce week-end pour les équipes premières en province de Luxembourg.
Divisions nationales
Division 2 ACFF
20.00 Givry – Solières, (s.)
G. Chaspierre (J. Gabriel; G. Quaranta)
19.30 Durbuy – Jette, (s.)
A. Delaye (A. Requier; N. Picman)
Division 3 ACFF
20.00 Marloie – Onhaye, (s.)
A. Braley (M. Domine; M. Lejear)
20.30 Oppagne – Dison, (s.)
S. Raci (M. Tesouli; W. Bara)
15.00 Mormont – Habay-la-Neuve, (d.)
K. Lobet (K. Minhal; R. Delree)
15.00 Jodoigne – Gouvy, (d.)
F. Tanko (D. Dossogne; S. Ödemis)
Division 2 nationale dames
15.00 Sibret – Aywaille, (s.)
J. Grooten
Divisions provinciales
LUXEMBOURG 1
20.00 Longlier – FC Arlon, (s.) Simeon Michael
20.00 Freylange – Florenville A, (s.) Alexandre Maxime
20.00 Aubange A – Meix-devant-V. A, (s.) Englebert David
20.00 Sart A – La Roche, (s.) Dams Lionel
15.00 Vaux-Noville A – St-Mard, (d.) Colson Jimmy
16.00 Ethe – Bastogne, (d.) Richard Quentin
LUXEMBOURG 2 A
20.00 Bleid – Nothomb, (s.) Moreau Guillaume
20.00 Jamoigne-Chiny A – Meix-devant-V. B, (s.) Boelen Stephane
15.00 St-Léger – FC Arlon B, (d.) Rossion Francis
15.00 Vance – Châtillon, (d.) Bressard Denis
15.00 Léglise – Les Bulles, (d.) Thunus Serge
15.00 Tontelange – Habay-la-V., (d.) Koke-Miezi Karrel
15.00 Autelbas – Messancy, (d.) Close Georges
LUXEMBOURG 2 B
20.30 Bercheux – Chaumont, (v.) Bektemirov Chasan
20.00 Wellin – Libin, (s.) Trodoux Joël
20.00 Sainte-Ode A – Poupehan, (s.) Guillaume Jean-Luc
20.00 Orgeo A – Haut-Fays, (s.) Collard Maxime
20.00 Paliseul – St-Hubert, (s.) Duponcheel Ryan
15.00 Neuvillers A – Assenois, (d.) Collin Michel
15.00 Sainte-Cécile – Grandvoir, (d.) Mertz Francis
LUXEMBOURG 2 C
19.30 Marloie B – Odeigne, (s.) Bauvir Éric
20.00 Amonines – Compogne, (s.) Gerard Fabien
20.00 Houffalize – Nassogne, (s.) Bressard Denis
20.30 Melreux-Hot. – Halthier, (s.) Gillet Bruno
15.00 Harre-Manhay – Erezée, (d.)
15.00 Tenneville – Roy A, (d.) Poncelet Valentin
15.00 Aye – Waha-Marche, (d.) Fivet Thierry
LUXEMBOURG 3 A
20.00 Toernich – Aubange B, (s.)
20.00 Nothomb B – Waltzing, (s.) Georges Gary
20.00 St-Mard B – Signeulx, (s.) Lemaire Éric
15.00 Meix-le-Tige – Freylange B, (d.)
15.00 Athus – Halanzy, (d.) Guillaume Daniel
15.00 Messancy B – Martelange, (d.) Mandy Manuel
LUXEMBOURG 3 B
20.00 Marbehan – Sainte-Marie S., (s.) Lerouge Jean-Paul
20.00 Florenville B – Bouillon B, (s.) Michel Philippe
15.00 Gérouville – Vill.-dt-O., (d.) Gallet Laurent
15.00 Etalle – Jamoigne-Chiny B, (d.) Collin Baudouin
15.00 Habay-la-V. B – Rossignol, (d.) Delwarte Cedrick
15.00 Fouches – Muno, (d.) Muller Stephane
LUXEMBOURG 3 C
20.00 Ochamps B – Wellin B, (s.) Jacquet Jean-Marie
15.00 Carlsbourg – Bertrix, (d.)
15.00 Warmifont. – Petitvoir, (d.)
15.00 Corbion – Orgeo B, (d.)
15.00 Bure – Libin B, (d.) Hanse Fabrice
15.00 Namoussart. – Tellin, (d.) Belin Fabrice
LUXEMBOURG 3 D
18.30 Bourcy B – Sainte-Ode B, (s.)
20.00 Libram. B – Ochamps A, (s.)
15.00 Sibret – U. Bras, (d.) Guillaume Jean-Luc
15.00 Cobreville – Vaux/Sûre, (d.) Jacquet Jean-Marie
15.00 Sainte-Marie W. – Mageret, (d.) Hakkal Oussama
15.00 St-Pierre – Neuvillers B, (d.) Magnan Jean-Louis
15.00 Givry B – Witry, (d.) Lejeune Patrick
LUXEMBOURG 3 E
18.00 Melreux-Hotton B – Houmart, (s.) Bektemirov Chasan
20.00 Pt-Han – Champlon, (s.) Ponthir Philippe
20.00 Rendeux – Izier, (s.) Léonard Jean-Marie
17.00 Oppagne B – Bourdon, (s.) De Heyn Didier
15.00 Bomal – Bande, (d.) Coibion Christophe
15.00 Nassogne B – Roy B, (d.) Grooten Dany
LUXEMBOURG 3 F
19.30 Houffaloise B – CS Salm, (s.) Guillaume Daniel
20.30 Bourcy A – Halthier B, (s.) Magnan Jean-Louis
15.00 Bovigny – Vaux-Noville B, (d.)
15.00 Lierneux – La Roche B, (d.) Skirole Olivier
15.00 Tavigny – Sart B, (d.)
15.00 Vecmont – Gouvy B, (d.) Grooten Joseph
DAMES 1 PROVINCIALE
20.30 Pt-Han – Sibret B, (v.) Charlier Jean-Francois
20.30 Petitvoir A – Longlier, (v.) Desjardin Nelson
18.00 Toernich A – CS Salm A, (s.) Hakkal Oussama
18.30 Meix-devant-V. – Sainte-Ode, (s.)
DAMES 2 PROVINCIALE A
20.30 Florenville – Freylange, (v.)
15.00 Etalle – Waltzing, (s.)
DAMES 2 PROVINCIALE B
20.30 Houffaloise – Marloie, (v.) Noel Edgard
20.30 Bouillon – Bertrix, (v.)
16.00 Petitvoir B – CS Salm B, (s.)