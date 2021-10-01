Foot: programme et résultats du week-end en province de Luxembourg

Découvrez le calendrier et les résultats des championnats ce week-end pour les équipes premières en province de Luxembourg.
DIVISIONS NATIONALES
Division 1B
16.00 Waasland-Beveren – Virton, (d.)
Division 2 ACFF
15.00 Warnant – Givry, (d.)
15.00 Stockay – Durbuy, (d.)
Division 3 ACFF
15.00 Gouvy – Sprimont, (d.)
15.00 Rochefort – Oppagne, (d.)
15.00 Habay-la-N. – Raeren-Eynatten, (d.)
15.00 Richelle – Marloie, (d.)
15.00 Dison – Mormont, (d.)
Division 2 nationale dames
15.00 Sibret – Auderghem, (s.)
DIVISIONS LUXEMBOURGEOISES
LUXEMBOURG 1
20.00 St-Mard – Meix-devant-V. A, (s.) Prevot Olivier
20.00 Libram. A – Freylange, (s.) Lempereur Ugo
20.30 La Roche – Longlier, (s.) Jamar Yann
15.00 FC Arlon – Vaux-Noville A, (d.) Richard Quentin
15.00 Florenville A – Sart A, (d.) Lejeune Frédéric
15.00 Ethe – Aubange A, (d.) Bressard Denis
LUXEMBOURG 2 A
20.30 Habay-la-V. – Meix-devant-V. B, (v.) Teixeira Ribeiro Manuel
20.00 FC Arlon B – Tontelange, (s.) Close Georges
20.00 Nothomb – Vance, (s.) Rossion Francis
15.00 Les Bulles – Autelbas, (d.) Duponcheel Ryan
15.00 Châtillon – Léglise, (d.) Alexandre Maxime
15.00 Messancy – St-Léger, (d.) Koke-Miezi Karrel
15.00 Bleid – Jamoigne-Chiny A, (d.) Collin Michel
LUXEMBOURG 2 B
20.00 Chaumont – Sainte-Cécile, (s.) Moreau Guillaume
20.00 Haut-Fays – Bercheux, (s.) Lemaire Éric
20.00 St-Hubert – Sainte-Ode A, (s.) Mertz Francis
19.00 Libin – Assenois, (s.)
20.00 Paliseul – Wellin, (s.) Collard Maxime
15.00 Grandvoir – Neuvillers A, (d.) Boelen Stephane
15.00 Poupehan – Orgeo A, (d.) Bektemirov Chasan
LUXEMBOURG 2 C
20.30 Halthier – Erezée, (v.) Guillaume Jean-Luc
20.00 Nassogne – Marloie B, (s.) Trodoux Joël
20.00 Roy A – Melreux-Hot., (s.) Thunus Serge
20.00 Amonines – Harre-Manhay, (s.) Delwarte Cedrick
15.00 Compogne – Houffalize, (d.) Fivet Thierry
15.00 Waha-Marche – Tenneville, (d.) Guillaume Jean-Luc
15.00 Odeigne – Aye, (d.) Englebert David
LUXEMBOURG 3 A
20.00 Aubange B – Messancy B, (s.) Bressard Denis
17.30 Signeulx – Toernich, (s.) Guillaume Daniel
15.00 Freylange B – Nothomb B, (d.)
15.00 Rachecourt – St-Mard B, (d.) Mandy Manuel
15.00 Waltzing – Halanzy, (d.)
15.00 Martelange – Meix-le-Tige, (d.) Deckers Sylvie
LUXEMBOURG 3 B
20.00 Tintifontaine – Bouillon B, (s.)
20.00 Jamoigne-Chiny B – Gérouville, (s.) Mandy Manuel
15.00 Vill.-dt-O. – Marbehan, (d.) Demeyer Sebastien
15.00 Fouches – Florenville B, (d.) Guillaume Daniel
15.00 Rossignol – Etalle, (d.) Bourguignon Frédéric
15.00 Muno – Habay-la-V. B, (d.) Hakkal Oussama
LUXEMBOURG 3 C
20.00 Tellin – Ochamps B, (s.) Delmont Julien
20.00 Bertrix – Libin B, (s.) Michel Philippe
20.00 Petitvoir – Corbion, (s.) Jacquet Jean-Marie
15.00 Orgeo B – Carlsbourg, (d.) Magnan Jean-Louis
15.00 Wellin B – Warmifont., (d.) Hanse Fabrice
15.00 Bouillon A – Bure, (d.) Jacquet Jean-Marie
LUXEMBOURG 3 D
20.30 Vaux/Sûre – Libram. B, (v.) Brichard Laurent
20.00 Ochamps A – Bourcy B, (s.) Lerouge Jean-Paul
20.00 Witry – Cobreville, (s.) Georges Gary
15.00 Mageret – Givry B, (d.) Skirole Olivier
15.00 St-Pierre – Sibret, (d.) Gallet Laurent
15.00 Neuvillers B – Sainte-Marie W., (d.) Grooten Joseph
15.00 Sainte-Ode B – U. Bras, (d.) Grooten Dany
LUXEMBOURG 3 E
20.00 Bourdon – Pt-Han, (s.) Sonet Dominique
20.00 Champlon – Bomal, (s.) Adam Andre
20.00 Rendeux – Bande, (s.) Charlier Jean-Francois
15.00 Houmart – Heyd, (d.) Habotte Thomas
15.00 Roy B – Melreux-Hotton B, (d.)
15.00 Izier – Nassogne B, (d.) Ponthir Philippe
LUXEMBOURG 3 F
18.30 La Roche B – Bourcy A, (s.) De Heyn Didier
20.00 Gouvy B – Tavigny, (s.) Hanse Fabrice
20.00 Halthier B – Montleban, (s.) Grooten Joseph
15.00 Vaux-Noville B – Houffaloise B, (d.) Charlier Jean-Francois
15.00 CS Salm – Vecmont, (d.) Coibion Christophe
15.00 Sart B – Lierneux, (d.) Lejeune Patrick
DAMES 1 PROVINCIALE
15.00 Sainte-Ode – Petitvoir A, (s.)
16.00 Sibret B – Meix-devant-V., (s.) Collart Denis
16.00 Longlier – CS Salm A, (s.) Belin Fabrice
19.00 Toernich A – Pt-Han, (s.)
DAMES 2 PROVINCIALE A
20.30 Freylange – Sainte-Cécile, (v.) Noel Edgard
16.00 Waltzing – Florenville, (s.)
DAMES 2 PROVINCIALE B
20.30 Marloie – Bouillon, (v.)
20.30 CS Salm B – Bastogne, (v.)
17.00 Bertrix – Petitvoir B, (s.)