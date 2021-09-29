article abonné offert

VIRTON

La police pare à tout incident au stade de Virton

La police pare à tout incident au stade de Virton

Reconstitution grandeur nature des potentiels incidents hier matin au stade Yvan Georges. ÉdA

En prévision de matches à haut risque, la police fédérale et la police de Virton ont reconstitué en réel de potentiels incidents graves.

