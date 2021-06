Yves Lampaert devance Remco Evenepoel de 20 secondes et s’empare du titre de champion de Belgique contre-la-montre

KNOKKE, BELGIUM - JUNE 10: LAMPAERT Yves (BEL) of DECEUNINCK - QUICK-STEP during stage 2 of the UCI Pro Series Baloise Belgium Tour cycling race. An individual Time Trial (11.2 km) with start and finish in Knokke. on June 10, 2021 in Knokke, Belgium, 10/06/2021 ( Photo by Gregory Van Gansen / Photonews Photo News