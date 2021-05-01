article abonné offert

FOOTBALL

Leye après le naufrage du Standard: «J’ai eu honte de porter ce blason»

Leye se pose beaucoup de questions. Photo News

Leye était en colère après le naufrage 6-2 du Standard à la Côte. Il n’a pas oublié de se remettre en question également. Il y aura un avant et un après Ostende.

Pro League

# MJ V D N B P
1 FC Bruges 34 24 6 4 73/26 76
2 Antwerp 34 18 10 6 57/48 60
3 Anderlecht 34 15 6 13 51/34 58
4 KRC Genk 34 16 10 8 67/48 56
5 Ostende 34 15 11 8 49/41 53
6 Standard 34 13 10 11 52/41 50
7 La Gantoise 34 14 13 7 55/42 49
8 FC Malines 34 13 12 9 54/54 48
9 Beerschot 34 14 15 5 58/64 47
10 Zulte-Waregem 34 14 16 4 53/69 46
11 OH Louvain 34 12 13 9 54/59 45
12 Eupen 34 10 11 13 44/55 43
13 Charleroi 34 11 14 9 46/49 42
14 Courtrai 34 11 17 6 44/57 39
15 St-Trond 34 10 16 8 41/52 38
16 Cercle Bruges 34 11 20 3 40/51 36
17 Waasland-B. 34 8 19 7 44/70 31
18 Mouscron 34 7 17 10 32/54 31