Leye était en colère après le naufrage 6-2 du Standard à la Côte. Il n’a pas oublié de se remettre en question également. Il y aura un avant et un après Ostende.
article abonné offert
FOOTBALL
Leye après le naufrage du Standard: «J’ai eu honte de porter ce blason»
Pro League
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|17-04 18:30
|Charleroi - Eupen
|2-3
|17-04 20:45
|Antwerp - KRC Genk
|3-2
|18-04 18:00
|Courtrai - FC Malines
|1-4
|18-04 18:00
|Standard - Beerschot
|3-0
|18-04 18:00
|FC Bruges - Mouscron
|4-2
|18-04 18:00
|OH Louvain - Waasland-B.
|1-2
|18-04 18:00
|St-Trond - Anderlecht
|0-1
|18-04 18:00
|Ostende - Cercle Bruges
|1-1
|18-04 18:00
|Zulte-Waregem - La Gantoise
|2-7
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|FC Bruges
|34
|24
|6
|4
|73/26
|76
|2
|Antwerp
|34
|18
|10
|6
|57/48
|60
|3
|Anderlecht
|34
|15
|6
|13
|51/34
|58
|4
|KRC Genk
|34
|16
|10
|8
|67/48
|56
|5
|Ostende
|34
|15
|11
|8
|49/41
|53
|6
|Standard
|34
|13
|10
|11
|52/41
|50
|7
|La Gantoise
|34
|14
|13
|7
|55/42
|49
|8
|FC Malines
|34
|13
|12
|9
|54/54
|48
|9
|Beerschot
|34
|14
|15
|5
|58/64
|47
|10
|Zulte-Waregem
|34
|14
|16
|4
|53/69
|46
|11
|OH Louvain
|34
|12
|13
|9
|54/59
|45
|12
|Eupen
|34
|10
|11
|13
|44/55
|43
|13
|Charleroi
|34
|11
|14
|9
|46/49
|42
|14
|Courtrai
|34
|11
|17
|6
|44/57
|39
|15
|St-Trond
|34
|10
|16
|8
|41/52
|38
|16
|Cercle Bruges
|34
|11
|20
|3
|40/51
|36
|17
|Waasland-B.
|34
|8
|19
|7
|44/70
|31
|18
|Mouscron
|34
|7
|17
|10
|32/54
|31
Publicité