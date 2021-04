VIDÉOS | Verstappen remporte un GP d’Imola complètement fou, Hamilton deuxième

Chaos! 😮



Lewis Hamilton slides onto the gravel and is into the wall! 💥



George Russell and Valtteri Bottas have had a huge accident, both out and ok 👍



📺 Live on Sky Sports F1

📱 Live on the App and Sky Go

💻 Live Blog: https://t.co/CkqLNBhbI5#SkyF1 | #F1 | #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/sMoWDXKz0A