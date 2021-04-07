Encore sauveur du Sporting Charleroi dimanche, Mamadou Fall étonne par son indispensabilité. Mais il reste irrégulier.
article abonné offert
FOOTBALL
CHARLEROI | Mamadou Fall, le jour ou la nuit (infographie)
Pro League
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|06-04 19:00
|Waasland-B. - St-Trond
|2-4
|07-04 19:00
|Beerschot - Charleroi
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|FC Bruges
|32
|23
|5
|4
|68/22
|73
|2
|Antwerp
|32
|16
|10
|6
|51/44
|54
|3
|KRC Genk
|32
|15
|9
|8
|61/45
|53
|4
|Anderlecht
|32
|13
|6
|13
|48/33
|52
|5
|Ostende
|32
|14
|11
|7
|46/39
|49
|6
|Zulte-Waregem
|32
|14
|14
|4
|49/58
|46
|7
|OH Louvain
|32
|12
|11
|9
|53/54
|45
|8
|Beerschot
|31
|13
|13
|5
|55/58
|44
|9
|Standard
|32
|11
|10
|11
|45/41
|44
|10
|La Gantoise
|32
|12
|13
|7
|44/40
|43
|11
|Charleroi
|31
|11
|11
|9
|43/40
|42
|12
|FC Malines
|32
|11
|12
|9
|46/51
|42
|13
|Eupen
|32
|9
|10
|13
|41/49
|40
|14
|St-Trond
|32
|10
|14
|8
|41/47
|38
|15
|Courtrai
|32
|10
|16
|6
|39/50
|36
|16
|Cercle Bruges
|32
|10
|20
|2
|36/50
|32
|17
|Mouscron
|32
|7
|15
|10
|28/47
|31
|18
|Waasland-B.
|32
|7
|18
|7
|39/65
|28
Publicité