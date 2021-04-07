article abonné offert

FOOTBALL

CHARLEROI | Mamadou Fall, le jour ou la nuit (infographie)

Home > Sport > Football > D1A - - Vincent BLOUARD - L'Avenir

Lecture

  1. PHOTOS | A 11 contre 10, Anderlecht déroule face à Zulte et se rapproche du Top 4

  2. PHOTOS | Amorphes, les Brugeois s’inclinent face à de bons Anversois

  3. VIDÉO | Fumigènes et feux d'artifice: les supporters eupenois ont soutenu l'équipe à leur façon

  4. PHOTOS | 48 ans après l'avoir quitté, l'Union retrouve le sommet du foot belge : les images de la fête

  5. PHOTOS| Excel Mouscron: une collection de maillots à faire pâlir d’envie

  6. Tout a commencé à Amay pour Lucas Kalala, qui vient de signer en pro au Standard

  7. Le Club de Bruges signe un 10e succès de suite en dominant Zulte Waregem

  8. PHOTOS & VIDÉO | Ostende domine Malines et s’installe dans le top 4

  9. PHOTOS | Genk renoue avec le succès et enfonce les Zèbres

  10. PHOTOS | Le Standard s’incline à Zulte, dans un match spectaculaire (3-2)

  11. PHOTOS | Anderlecht, inexistant, s’incline contre Courtrai (0-2)

  12. PHOTOS | Anderlecht n’y arrive pas au Cercle et est contraint au nul (0-0)

  13. PHOTOS | Un Standard satisfaisant prend un bon point face à l’Antwerp (1-1)

  14. Lamkel Zé, des buts en guise d’excuse

  15. Un (1er) but et deux assists pour le Soumagnard de l'AS Eupen Gary Magnée: « Le coach m’a fait confiance » (+ photos)

Fall est le meilleur buteur carolo, cette saison.Photo News

Encore sauveur du Sporting Charleroi dimanche, Mamadou Fall étonne par son indispensabilité. Mais il reste irrégulier.

Cet article est réservé aux abonnés.
Vous avez lu 35 des 495 mots de cet article.
Abonnez-vous ici pour connaître la suite.
déjà abonné? identifiez-vous ou activez ici votre accès numérique
Mot de passe oublié?

Pro League

Classement
# MJ V D N B P
1 FC Bruges 32 23 5 4 68/22 73
2 Antwerp 32 16 10 6 51/44 54
3 KRC Genk 32 15 9 8 61/45 53
4 Anderlecht 32 13 6 13 48/33 52
5 Ostende 32 14 11 7 46/39 49
6 Zulte-Waregem 32 14 14 4 49/58 46
7 OH Louvain 32 12 11 9 53/54 45
8 Beerschot 31 13 13 5 55/58 44
9 Standard 32 11 10 11 45/41 44
10 La Gantoise 32 12 13 7 44/40 43
11 Charleroi 31 11 11 9 43/40 42
12 FC Malines 32 11 12 9 46/51 42
13 Eupen 32 9 10 13 41/49 40
14 St-Trond 32 10 14 8 41/47 38
15 Courtrai 32 10 16 6 39/50 36
16 Cercle Bruges 32 10 20 2 36/50 32
17 Mouscron 32 7 15 10 28/47 31
18 Waasland-B. 32 7 18 7 39/65 28