L’attaquant cap-verdien regrettait la nouvelle perte de points en fin de match. Mais il préfère retenir le positif.
article abonné offert
PRO LEAGUE
Excel Mouscron: «On devrait arrêter les matchs à la 80e », peste Da Costa
Pro League
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|06-04 19:00
|Waasland-B. - St-Trond
|...-...
|07-04 19:00
|Beerschot - Charleroi
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|FC Bruges
|32
|23
|5
|4
|68/22
|73
|2
|Antwerp
|31
|16
|9
|6
|50/40
|54
|3
|KRC Genk
|31
|14
|9
|8
|58/43
|50
|4
|Ostende
|32
|14
|11
|7
|46/39
|49
|5
|Anderlecht
|31
|12
|6
|13
|44/32
|49
|6
|OH Louvain
|31
|12
|10
|9
|51/51
|45
|7
|Beerschot
|31
|13
|13
|5
|55/58
|44
|8
|Standard
|32
|11
|10
|11
|45/41
|44
|9
|Zulte-Waregem
|31
|13
|14
|4
|47/57
|43
|10
|La Gantoise
|32
|12
|13
|7
|44/40
|43
|11
|Charleroi
|31
|11
|11
|9
|43/40
|42
|12
|FC Malines
|32
|11
|12
|9
|46/51
|42
|13
|Eupen
|31
|9
|9
|13
|40/47
|40
|14
|Courtrai
|32
|10
|16
|6
|39/50
|36
|15
|St-Trond
|31
|9
|14
|8
|37/45
|35
|16
|Cercle Bruges
|32
|10
|20
|2
|36/50
|32
|17
|Mouscron
|32
|7
|15
|10
|28/47
|31
|18
|Waasland-B.
|31
|7
|17
|7
|37/61
|28
Publicité