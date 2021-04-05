article abonné offert

PRO LEAGUE

Excel Mouscron: «On devrait arrêter les matchs à la 80e », peste Da Costa

Home > Sport > Football > D1A - - Arnaud SMARS - L'Avenir

Lecture
Excel Mouscron: «On devrait arrêter les matchs à la 80e », peste Da Costa

Le sourire de Da Costa a rapidement disparu avec l’égalisation des Carolos. BELGA

L’attaquant cap-verdien regrettait la nouvelle perte de points en fin de match. Mais il préfère retenir le positif.

Cet article est réservé aux abonnés.
Vous avez lu 36 des 504 mots de cet article.
Abonnez-vous ici pour connaître la suite.
déjà abonné? identifiez-vous ou activez ici votre accès numérique
Mot de passe oublié?

Pro League

Classement
# MJ V D N B P
1 FC Bruges 32 23 5 4 68/22 73
2 Antwerp 31 16 9 6 50/40 54
3 KRC Genk 31 14 9 8 58/43 50
4 Ostende 32 14 11 7 46/39 49
5 Anderlecht 31 12 6 13 44/32 49
6 OH Louvain 31 12 10 9 51/51 45
7 Beerschot 31 13 13 5 55/58 44
8 Standard 32 11 10 11 45/41 44
9 Zulte-Waregem 31 13 14 4 47/57 43
10 La Gantoise 32 12 13 7 44/40 43
11 Charleroi 31 11 11 9 43/40 42
12 FC Malines 32 11 12 9 46/51 42
13 Eupen 31 9 9 13 40/47 40
14 Courtrai 32 10 16 6 39/50 36
15 St-Trond 31 9 14 8 37/45 35
16 Cercle Bruges 32 10 20 2 36/50 32
17 Mouscron 32 7 15 10 28/47 31
18 Waasland-B. 31 7 17 7 37/61 28