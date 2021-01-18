article abonné offert

FOOTBALL

Excel Mouscron: La boucle bouclée pour Christophe Lepoint?

Lepoint amènera son vécu au groupe hurlu dans sa quête de maintien. -

Le milieu revient à Mouscron. Là où tout a commencé pour lui en Belgique. Une dernière pige pour boucler sa belle carrière?

Pro League

1 FC Bruges 21 14 4 3 43/13 45
2 KRC Genk 21 11 5 5 43/27 38
3 Antwerp 21 10 7 4 34/30 34
4 Charleroi 21 10 8 3 32/26 33
5 Ostende 21 9 7 5 30/26 32
6 OH Louvain 21 9 7 5 36/34 32
7 Anderlecht 21 8 5 8 30/25 32
8 Standard 21 8 6 7 26/22 31
9 Zulte-Waregem 21 9 9 3 32/35 30
10 Beerschot 21 9 9 3 41/45 30
11 Courtrai 21 8 8 5 27/30 29
12 Eupen 21 6 6 9 26/33 27
13 La Gantoise 21 8 11 2 29/29 26
14 FC Malines 21 7 9 5 32/36 26
15 St-Trond 21 6 10 5 27/34 23
16 Mouscron 21 5 11 5 18/31 20
17 Cercle Bruges 21 6 14 1 27/37 19
18 Waasland-B. 21 5 12 4 27/47 19