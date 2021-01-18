Le milieu revient à Mouscron. Là où tout a commencé pour lui en Belgique. Une dernière pige pour boucler sa belle carrière?
FOOTBALL
Excel Mouscron: La boucle bouclée pour Christophe Lepoint?
Pro League
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|15-01 20:45
|Eupen - Anderlecht
|2-0
|16-01 16:15
|Ostende - Courtrai
|2-1
|16-01 18:30
|Waasland-B. - Zulte-Waregem
|1-5
|16-01 18:30
|Mouscron - KRC Genk
|2-0
|16-01 20:45
|Charleroi - FC Malines
|0-1
|17-01 13:30
|La Gantoise - Antwerp
|0-1
|17-01 16:00
|Cercle Bruges - Standard
|0-1
|17-01 18:15
|Beerschot - FC Bruges
|0-3
|17-01 20:45
|St-Trond - OH Louvain
|3-1
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|FC Bruges
|21
|14
|4
|3
|43/13
|45
|2
|KRC Genk
|21
|11
|5
|5
|43/27
|38
|3
|Antwerp
|21
|10
|7
|4
|34/30
|34
|4
|Charleroi
|21
|10
|8
|3
|32/26
|33
|5
|Ostende
|21
|9
|7
|5
|30/26
|32
|6
|OH Louvain
|21
|9
|7
|5
|36/34
|32
|7
|Anderlecht
|21
|8
|5
|8
|30/25
|32
|8
|Standard
|21
|8
|6
|7
|26/22
|31
|9
|Zulte-Waregem
|21
|9
|9
|3
|32/35
|30
|10
|Beerschot
|21
|9
|9
|3
|41/45
|30
|11
|Courtrai
|21
|8
|8
|5
|27/30
|29
|12
|Eupen
|21
|6
|6
|9
|26/33
|27
|13
|La Gantoise
|21
|8
|11
|2
|29/29
|26
|14
|FC Malines
|21
|7
|9
|5
|32/36
|26
|15
|St-Trond
|21
|6
|10
|5
|27/34
|23
|16
|Mouscron
|21
|5
|11
|5
|18/31
|20
|17
|Cercle Bruges
|21
|6
|14
|1
|27/37
|19
|18
|Waasland-B.
|21
|5
|12
|4
|27/47
|19
