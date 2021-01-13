Netflix promet 70 films exclusifs en 2021 et une pléiade de stars

Le leader mondial annonce au moins un nouveau film exclusif par semaine d’ici la fin de l’année.
Netflix misera plus que jamais sur les films exclusifs en 2021. Pour preuve, le leader mondial du streaming vient de dévoiler la liste des 70 titres appelés à intégrer son catalogue au fil de l’année. Le premier est déjà arrivé le 7 janvier: Pieces of a woman (lire notre critique ici). Le deuxième débarque le 15 janvier: Zone hostile.
+ Découvrez ci-dessous la bande-annonce du film Netfflix Zone hostile:
La liste des 70 films marie les genres, les stars et les réalisateurs de renom.
Parmi les vedettes impliquées: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington, Octavia Spencer.
Parmi les réalisateurs recrutés: Dany Boon, Jane Campion, Paolo Sorrentino, Adam McKay, Zack Snyder, Nora Fingscheidt, Joe Wright, Antoine Fuqua, Shawn Levy, Robert Pulcini, Shari Springer Berman.
+ La vidéo ci-dessous donne un aperçu de 27 des 70 films Netflix de 2021:
Présenté comme une comédie satirique, Don’t look up d’Adam McKay rassemble un casting prestigieux composé de Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley.
Voici la liste 70 films Netflix attendus en 2021
Action
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Zone hostile (15 janvier)
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
Horreur
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
Thriller
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
Science-fiction
Stowaway
Romance
À Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Drame
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (5 février)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (27 janvier)
Pieces of Woman (depuis le 7 janvier)
The Dig (29 janvier)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (22 janvier)
Untitled Alexandre Moratto Film
Untitled Graham King
Western
The Harder They Fall
Comédie
8 Rue de l’Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (19 février)
Moxie (3 mars)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
Familial
A Boy Called Christmas
À Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (29 janvier)
Loud House
Nightbooks
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (12 mars)
Musical
À Week Away
tick, tick… BOOM