Netflix promet 70 films exclusifs en 2021 et une pléiade de stars

Le leader mondial annonce au moins un nouveau film exclusif par semaine d’ici la fin de l’année.

Netflix misera plus que jamais sur les films exclusifs en 2021. Pour preuve, le leader mondial du streaming vient de dévoiler la liste des 70 titres appelés à intégrer son catalogue au fil de l’année. Le premier est déjà arrivé le 7 janvier: Pieces of a woman (lire notre critique ici). Le deuxième débarque le 15 janvier: Zone hostile.

+ Découvrez ci-dessous la bande-annonce du film Netfflix Zone hostile:

La liste des 70 films marie les genres, les stars et les réalisateurs de renom.

Parmi les vedettes impliquées: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington, Octavia Spencer.

Parmi les réalisateurs recrutés: Dany Boon, Jane Campion, Paolo Sorrentino, Adam McKay, Zack Snyder, Nora Fingscheidt, Joe Wright, Antoine Fuqua, Shawn Levy, Robert Pulcini, Shari Springer Berman.

+ La vidéo ci-dessous donne un aperçu de 27 des 70 films Netflix de 2021:

Présenté comme une comédie satirique, Don’t look up d’Adam McKay rassemble un casting prestigieux composé de Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley.

Voici la liste 70 films Netflix attendus en 2021

Action

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Zone hostile (15 janvier)

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

Horreur

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

Thriller

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

Science-fiction

Stowaway

Romance

À Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Drame

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (5 février)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (27 janvier)

Pieces of Woman (depuis le 7 janvier)

The Dig (29 janvier)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger (22 janvier)

Untitled Alexandre Moratto Film

Untitled Graham King

Western

The Harder They Fall

Comédie

8 Rue de l’Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (19 février)

Moxie (3 mars)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

Familial

A Boy Called Christmas

À Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (29 janvier)

Loud House

Nightbooks

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (12 mars)

Musical

À Week Away

tick, tick… BOOM