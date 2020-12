Anderlecht: l’attaquant ukrainien Mykola Kuharevych arrive

ANOTHER 🇺🇦 GOING TO 🇧🇪



According to Ihor Tsyhanyk



Rukh forward & Ukraine U21 international Mykola Kuharevych will sign for ANDERLECHT in the coming days!



The 19 y/o was scouted in this weekend’s 4-1 win over Dnipro-1



Talks took place after the game



Medical in coming days pic.twitter.com/mzORBwbFyF