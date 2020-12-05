Jorge Simao atténue la pression à l’approche de l’importante rencontre face à Waasland. Mais une victoire ferait beaucoup de bien.
PRO LEAGUE
Match capital face à Waasland? "Il reste 63 points à prendre", insiste Jorge Simao de l'Excel Mouscron
Pro League
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|04-12 20:45
|Zulte-Waregem - Anderlecht
|2-2
|05-12 16:15
|Waasland-B. - Mouscron
|...-...
|05-12 18:30
|OH Louvain - Cercle Bruges
|...-...
|05-12 20:45
|FC Bruges - St-Trond
|...-...
|06-12 13:30
|KRC Genk - Antwerp
|...-...
|06-12 16:00
|Beerschot - Eupen
|...-...
|06-12 18:15
|Standard - FC Malines
|...-...
|06-12 20:45
|Ostende - La Gantoise
|...-...
|07-12 20:45
|Charleroi - Courtrai
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Beerschot
|14
|9
|4
|1
|38/33
|28
|2
|KRC Genk
|14
|8
|2
|4
|31/18
|28
|3
|FC Bruges
|14
|8
|3
|3
|29/11
|27
|4
|Antwerp
|14
|7
|3
|4
|26/19
|25
|5
|Standard
|14
|6
|2
|6
|17/12
|24
|6
|Charleroi
|14
|7
|5
|2
|22/16
|23
|7
|Anderlecht
|15
|5
|2
|8
|25/20
|23
|8
|Courtrai
|14
|5
|5
|4
|21/21
|19
|9
|OH Louvain
|13
|5
|4
|4
|23/24
|19
|10
|Cercle Bruges
|14
|6
|8
|0
|21/25
|18
|11
|Eupen
|14
|3
|3
|8
|17/21
|17
|12
|La Gantoise
|14
|5
|8
|1
|21/23
|16
|13
|Ostende
|14
|4
|6
|4
|18/18
|16
|14
|Zulte-Waregem
|15
|4
|8
|3
|21/30
|15
|15
|FC Malines
|14
|3
|7
|4
|20/26
|13
|16
|Waasland-B.
|14
|3
|8
|3
|19/30
|12
|17
|St-Trond
|14
|2
|7
|5
|17/27
|11
|18
|Mouscron
|13
|2
|7
|4
|9/21
|10
