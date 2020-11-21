L’attaquant Shamar Nicholson fait partie de la sélection du Sporting pour affronter Gand ce dimanche. Or, selon nos informations, il n’était pas encore rentré en Belgique ce samedi. Explications.
Charleroi: coincé en Arabie saoudite, Nicholson sera-t-il rentré ce dimanche?
|21-11 16:15
|Standard - Eupen
|2-2
|21-11 18:30
|Ostende - Antwerp
|1-1
|21-11 18:30
|Waasland-B. - Cercle Bruges
|0-2
|21-11 20:45
|FC Bruges - Courtrai
|1-0
|22-11 13:30
|Beerschot - Anderlecht
|...-...
|22-11 16:00
|Zulte-Waregem - FC Malines
|...-...
|22-11 18:15
|Charleroi - La Gantoise
|...-...
|22-11 20:45
|KRC Genk - Mouscron
|...-...
|23-11 20:45
|OH Louvain - St-Trond
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|FC Bruges
|13
|8
|3
|2
|29/11
|26
|2
|Charleroi
|11
|7
|2
|2
|21/10
|23
|3
|Standard
|13
|6
|2
|5
|17/12
|23
|4
|Beerschot
|12
|7
|4
|1
|33/30
|22
|5
|Antwerp
|13
|6
|3
|4
|23/17
|22
|6
|KRC Genk
|12
|6
|2
|4
|22/16
|22
|7
|Anderlecht
|12
|5
|1
|6
|22/16
|21
|8
|Cercle Bruges
|12
|6
|6
|0
|19/18
|18
|9
|OH Louvain
|11
|5
|3
|3
|19/19
|18
|10
|Ostende
|12
|4
|4
|4
|17/13
|16
|11
|Courtrai
|13
|4
|5
|4
|18/20
|16
|12
|La Gantoise
|12
|4
|7
|1
|20/20
|13
|13
|Eupen
|12
|2
|3
|7
|13/19
|13
|14
|Zulte-Waregem
|12
|3
|7
|2
|15/26
|11
|15
|FC Malines
|11
|2
|6
|3
|15/21
|9
|16
|St-Trond
|11
|2
|6
|3
|12/21
|9
|17
|Waasland-B.
|11
|1
|8
|2
|14/29
|5
|18
|Mouscron
|9
|0
|6
|3
|3/14
|3
