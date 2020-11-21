article abonné offert

FOOTBALL

Charleroi: coincé en Arabie saoudite, Nicholson sera-t-il rentré ce dimanche?

Home > Sport > Football > D1A - - Vincent BLOUARD - L'Avenir

Lecture
Charleroi: coincé en Arabie saoudite, Nicholson sera-t-il rentré ce dimanche?

Shamar Nicholson. Photo News - Sebastien Smets

L’attaquant Shamar Nicholson fait partie de la sélection du Sporting pour affronter Gand ce dimanche. Or, selon nos informations, il n’était pas encore rentré en Belgique ce samedi. Explications.

Cet article est réservé aux abonnés.
Vous avez lu 32 des 217 mots de cet article.
Abonnez-vous ici pour connaître la suite.
déjà abonné? identifiez-vous ou activez ici votre accès numérique
Mot de passe oublié?

Pro League

Classement
# MJ V D N B P
1 FC Bruges 13 8 3 2 29/11 26
2 Charleroi 11 7 2 2 21/10 23
3 Standard 13 6 2 5 17/12 23
4 Beerschot 12 7 4 1 33/30 22
5 Antwerp 13 6 3 4 23/17 22
6 KRC Genk 12 6 2 4 22/16 22
7 Anderlecht 12 5 1 6 22/16 21
8 Cercle Bruges 12 6 6 0 19/18 18
9 OH Louvain 11 5 3 3 19/19 18
10 Ostende 12 4 4 4 17/13 16
11 Courtrai 13 4 5 4 18/20 16
12 La Gantoise 12 4 7 1 20/20 13
13 Eupen 12 2 3 7 13/19 13
14 Zulte-Waregem 12 3 7 2 15/26 11
15 FC Malines 11 2 6 3 15/21 9
16 St-Trond 11 2 6 3 12/21 9
17 Waasland-B. 11 1 8 2 14/29 5
18 Mouscron 9 0 6 3 3/14 3