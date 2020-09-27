Comment se sont comportés les 22 acteurs? Voici les cotations.
PRO LEAGUE
Les percées incisives de Fall, Tabekou ouvre son compteur: les cotations de Charleroi et Mouscron
Pro League
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|25-09 20:45
|Courtrai - Antwerp
|1-3
|26-09 16:15
|Beerschot - Waasland-B.
|3-2
|26-09 18:30
|FC Malines - St-Trond
|2-0
|26-09 20:45
|La Gantoise - OH Louvain
|2-3
|27-09 13:30
|Standard - Zulte-Waregem
|2-2
|27-09 16:00
|Anderlecht - Eupen
|1-1
|27-09 18:15
|FC Bruges - Cercle Bruges
|2-1
|27-09 20:45
|Mouscron - Charleroi
|1-1
|28-09 20:45
|KRC Genk - Ostende
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Charleroi
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13/3
|19
|2
|FC Bruges
|7
|5
|2
|0
|18/5
|15
|3
|Beerschot
|7
|5
|2
|0
|15/12
|15
|4
|Standard
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10/5
|14
|5
|Anderlecht
|7
|3
|0
|4
|15/9
|13
|6
|Antwerp
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11/10
|11
|7
|Courtrai
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9/9
|10
|7
|OH Louvain
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11/11
|11
|8
|Cercle Bruges
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8/7
|9
|9
|Ostende
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7/6
|8
|10
|KRC Genk
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9/10
|8
|12
|Eupen
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6/9
|7
|13
|FC Malines
|7
|2
|4
|1
|8/10
|7
|13
|La Gantoise
|6
|2
|4
|0
|5/7
|6
|14
|Zulte-Waregem
|6
|2
|4
|0
|7/14
|6
|15
|St-Trond
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6/11
|5
|17
|Waasland-B.
|7
|1
|6
|0
|11/21
|3
|18
|Mouscron
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2/8
|2
