Le débrief sportif du week-end: revers rouche, succès mauve, des Zèbres impériaux, Hamilton imbattable, Pogacar impressionne, Osaka reine de l’US Open

Historic rookie campaign for @JulieAllemand 🙌🏼



With 11 points, 9 assists & 5 rebounds in the finale, she's officially the first rookie in #WNBA history to average 8.0 PPG, 5.0 APG & 4.0 RPG in a season 🔥



She was also the only rookie to start all 22 games 😤#ThisIsBallin pic.twitter.com/hU5NxxQ8Gv