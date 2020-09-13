Le match Anderlecht – Cercle de Bruges de ce dimanche marque le retour des supporters au Lotto Park, après plusieurs mois d’absence à cause de la crise du Covid.
FOOTBALL
VIDÉO | Anderlecht a retrouvé ses supporters: «Bienvenue de retour à la maison»
Pro League
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|11-09 20:45
|Eupen - La Gantoise
|2-1
|12-09 16:15
|FC Malines - Ostende
|0-1
|12-09 18:30
|OH Louvain - Standard
|1-0
|12-09 20:45
|FC Bruges - Waasland-B.
|4-1
|13-09 13:30
|Anderlecht - Cercle Bruges
|2-0
|13-09 16:00
|St-Trond - Antwerp
|2-3
|13-09 18:15
|Zulte-Waregem - Charleroi
|...-...
|13-09 20:45
|Courtrai - Mouscron
|...-...
|14-09 20:45
|Beerschot - KRC Genk
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Charleroi
|4
|4
|0
|0
|7/1
|12
|2
|Standard
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6/2
|10
|3
|FC Bruges
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10/4
|9
|4
|Beerschot
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6/5
|9
|5
|Anderlecht
|5
|2
|0
|3
|10/6
|9
|6
|OH Louvain
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7/6
|8
|7
|Courtrai
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4/4
|7
|8
|Antwerp
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6/7
|7
|9
|Zulte-Waregem
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7/6
|6
|10
|Cercle Bruges
|5
|2
|3
|0
|5/7
|6
|11
|Eupen
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4/7
|6
|12
|KRC Genk
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4/4
|5
|13
|Ostende
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4/5
|5
|14
|St-Trond
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6/8
|5
|15
|FC Malines
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5/7
|4
|16
|La Gantoise
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4/7
|3
|17
|Waasland-B.
|5
|1
|4
|0
|7/14
|3
|18
|Mouscron
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|2
