Vivaqua ne procédera plus à des coupures d’eau jusque fin mars 2021

Tap water is poured into a bottle of «Dasani» water in London 02 March 2004. Soft drinks giant Coca-Cola is using ordinary tap water as the source for a fancy brand of bottled water being promoted in Britain, newspapers reported. The company uses the mains supply to its factory in Sidcup, as the source for its new «Dasani» bottled water and charges customers 95p (1.75 USD) per bottle. AFP PHOTO Nicolas ASFOURI BELGA/AFP