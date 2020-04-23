Ces 101 applications Android siphonnent vos données, virez-les

Le magasin d’applications Android a laissé vivoter ces dernières semaines une centaine d’applications dangereuses.
Le filet de protection du Google Play Store est nettement moins résistant que celui de l’App Store d’Apple. Pour le formuler autrement: le magasin Android laisse plus facilement passer les applications vérolées, dangereuses, malveillantes.
Apple est sévère et strict à l’heure de contrôler puis valider ou refuser une «app» soumise par un développeur. Sur le Google Play Store, c’est le règne de la débrouille et de l’embrouille.
Le sport en vogue sur la plate-forme Android: proposer une variante d’une application populaire, en modifiant subtilement le nom pour tromper votre vigilance.
Au mieux, vous téléchargez un fichier qui ne correspond pas à vos attentes. Au pire, vous rapatriez un «malware» qui vous espionne et vous inonde de publicités.
Pour vous pousser au «crime», les développeurs mal intentionnés distribuent également des «apps» censées vous aider dans des domaines populaires sur smartphone:
- La retouche photographique
- Le collage d’images
- Les effets vidéo
- L’enregistrement d’appel
- La création de sonneries
À ce petit jeu, une poignée de développeurs basés au Vietnam a injecté ces derniers mois une centaine d’applications hautement intrusives sur le Google Play Store. Avec succès: au cumul, 69 millions de téléchargements!
Dénominateur commun de ce «apps», la volonté absolue de réclamer des permissions sans aucun rapport avec les services rendus avant de siphonner vos données personnelles et de vous envahir de publicités.
Avez-vous téléchargé l’une de ces applications? Découvrez la liste ci-dessous.
La liste des 101 applications à désinstaller
30 Day Challenge Workouts for Women
Alarm pill Reminder
App Locker Fingerprint and Password Gallery Locker
App Locker Fingerprint, PIN and Gallery Locker
App Locker With Password – Photo Gallery Locker
App Locker With Password Fingerprint
App locker with Password fingerprint Lock Pattern
Application Locker With Password Fingerprint
Assistive Touch Easy Touch With Control Center
Automatic Call Recorder Both Sides to record calls
Automatic Call Recorder Incoming and Outgoing App
Automatic Call Recording Incoming and Outgoing
Battery Charger With Battery Saver and Optimizer
Beauty Camera Makeup Face Selfies
Beauty Camera Makeup Photo Editor and Makeover
Bubble Level Ruler With Inclinometer Free
Builder for Minecraft House
Buttocks Workout 30 days
Call Recorder Automatic – Call Recorder 2 Ways
Call Screen Themes With Flashlight On Call
Caller Screen Themes With Color
Color Call Screen Themes With Flash on Call
CPU phone Cooler to cool down phone
Cut and Paste Photo Editor and Change Background
Cut and Paste Photo Editor With Background Eraser
Cut Photo Editor Background
Data Saver and Data Manager To Control data usage
Dual Account Double Space
Emoji Keyboard Themes and Fancy Keyboard
Face Makeup Camera Beauty Editor
Fake Caller With Prank Caller and Call Simulator
File Transfer to Another Phone and Share Anything
Flower Drawing Step by Step
Glitch Effect Video Editor and VHS Effect Photo
Glitch Effect Video Photo Editor Grainy Effect
GoFox Incognito Browser
Graphing Calculator And Equation Solver
Horoscope 2019 with 12 Zodiac Sign Master
Internet Browser Private to Download Videos HD
Internet Speed Test Meter and WiFi Test Speed
Jigsaw Puzzles for Adults and Picture Puzzles
JPG To PDF Converter With Scanner
Kiwi VPN Connection for IP Changer Unblock Sites
Makeup Camera and Beauty Makeover Editor
Makeup camera and Beauty Makeover Editor
Makeup Photo Editor with auto camera
Math Solver Camera With Equation Calculator
Math Solver with Graphing calculator
Memory Booster and Cleaner With RAM Optimizer
Metronome and Tuner For Instrument
Mod for Minecraft – Mod for Minecraft Animals 2019
Mods for MCPE Maps for Minecraft PE Free
MP3 Music Player MP3 Cutter Ringtones Maker
Nucie Cam Beauty Selfie Camera With Photo Editor
PDF Scanner Camera Scanner: JPG to PDF Converter
Perfect VPN Proxy to Unblock Sites With IP Changer
Period Tracker Menstruation and Ovulation Calendar
Phone Cooler Master and CPU Cooling 2020
Photo Collage Maker and Photo Grid 2019 News
Photo Collage Maker And Picture Grid
Photo Collage Maker and Picture Grid Art Frame
Photo Editor With Square Blur
PIP Photo Editor With PIP Camera Photo Maker 2019
Pixel Art Color By Number 2019 and Sandbow Coloring
Pixel Art Color By Number and Sandbox Pages
Pixel Art Coloris by Number
QR Code Scanner and Barcode Reader Product Checker
Rar File Extractor and File Compressor
RAR File Extractor and Zip Opener
Relax Sound Sleep Music and Shooting Sounds
Running Tracker with Step counter and calories
School Hairstyles Step by Step Braiding Hairstyle
Screen Recorder and Facecam and Screenshot
Screen Recorder Game Recorder With Facecam
Screen Recorder With Audio and Facecam
Screen Recorder with audio and Facecam
Screen Recorder With Facecam and Audio – Video Editor
Screen Recorder With Facecam et Screenshoot Capture
Sketch Photo Editor and Pencil Art
Slow motion Video Editor and Fast speed video maker
Ultrashark VPN Free Proxy Server and Secure
Video Creator with Music and Video Maker of Photos
Video Editor and Maker with Music photos and text
Video Editor of Photos Video Recorder With Music
Video Editor With Music and Effects
Video Editor With Music App – Video Maker of Photo
Video Maker and Music Slideshow
Video Maker and Photos Effects Slow motion Videos
Video Maker Creator with Music and photos
Video Maker with Music Photos – Video Effects App
Video Maker-Editor with Music photos and Text
Video Player All Format 2019 With Media Player App
Video Slideshow With Music and Photos
Vintage Camera Photo with Photo Editor and Makeover
Vlog Editor and Video Maker With Photos
Voice Changer -Voice Recorder With Effects
Voice Recorder and Editor With Cut Recorded Audio
Voice Recorder Editor and HD Audio Recording
Volume Booster and Equalizer MP3 Music Player
Volume Booster and Sound Enhancer Music Player
Volume Booster Music Player and Sound Booster