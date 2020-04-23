Ces 101 applications Android siphonnent vos données, virez-les

Le magasin d’applications Android a laissé vivoter ces dernières semaines une centaine d’applications dangereuses.

Le filet de protection du Google Play Store est nettement moins résistant que celui de l’App Store d’Apple. Pour le formuler autrement: le magasin Android laisse plus facilement passer les applications vérolées, dangereuses, malveillantes.

Apple est sévère et strict à l’heure de contrôler puis valider ou refuser une «app» soumise par un développeur. Sur le Google Play Store, c’est le règne de la débrouille et de l’embrouille.

Le sport en vogue sur la plate-forme Android: proposer une variante d’une application populaire, en modifiant subtilement le nom pour tromper votre vigilance.

Au mieux, vous téléchargez un fichier qui ne correspond pas à vos attentes. Au pire, vous rapatriez un «malware» qui vous espionne et vous inonde de publicités.

Pour vous pousser au «crime», les développeurs mal intentionnés distribuent également des «apps» censées vous aider dans des domaines populaires sur smartphone:

- La retouche photographique

- Le collage d’images

- Les effets vidéo

- L’enregistrement d’appel

- La création de sonneries

À ce petit jeu, une poignée de développeurs basés au Vietnam a injecté ces derniers mois une centaine d’applications hautement intrusives sur le Google Play Store. Avec succès: au cumul, 69 millions de téléchargements!

Dénominateur commun de ce «apps», la volonté absolue de réclamer des permissions sans aucun rapport avec les services rendus avant de siphonner vos données personnelles et de vous envahir de publicités.

Avez-vous téléchargé l’une de ces applications? Découvrez la liste ci-dessous.

La liste des 101 applications à désinstaller

30 Day Challenge Workouts for Women

Alarm pill Reminder

App Locker Fingerprint and Password Gallery Locker

App Locker Fingerprint, PIN and Gallery Locker

App Locker With Password – Photo Gallery Locker

App Locker With Password Fingerprint

App locker with Password fingerprint Lock Pattern

Application Locker With Password Fingerprint

Assistive Touch Easy Touch With Control Center

Automatic Call Recorder Both Sides to record calls

Automatic Call Recorder Incoming and Outgoing App

Automatic Call Recording Incoming and Outgoing

Battery Charger With Battery Saver and Optimizer

Beauty Camera Makeup Face Selfies

Beauty Camera Makeup Photo Editor and Makeover

Bubble Level Ruler With Inclinometer Free

Builder for Minecraft House

Buttocks Workout 30 days

Call Recorder Automatic – Call Recorder 2 Ways

Call Screen Themes With Flashlight On Call

Caller Screen Themes With Color

Color Call Screen Themes With Flash on Call

CPU phone Cooler to cool down phone

Cut and Paste Photo Editor and Change Background

Cut and Paste Photo Editor With Background Eraser

Cut Photo Editor Background

Data Saver and Data Manager To Control data usage

Dual Account Double Space

Emoji Keyboard Themes and Fancy Keyboard

Face Makeup Camera Beauty Editor

Fake Caller With Prank Caller and Call Simulator

File Transfer to Another Phone and Share Anything

Flower Drawing Step by Step

Glitch Effect Video Editor and VHS Effect Photo

Glitch Effect Video Photo Editor Grainy Effect

GoFox Incognito Browser

Graphing Calculator And Equation Solver

Horoscope 2019 with 12 Zodiac Sign Master

Internet Browser Private to Download Videos HD

Internet Speed Test Meter and WiFi Test Speed

Jigsaw Puzzles for Adults and Picture Puzzles

JPG To PDF Converter With Scanner

Kiwi VPN Connection for IP Changer Unblock Sites

Makeup Camera and Beauty Makeover Editor

Makeup camera and Beauty Makeover Editor

Makeup Photo Editor with auto camera

Math Solver Camera With Equation Calculator

Math Solver with Graphing calculator

Memory Booster and Cleaner With RAM Optimizer

Metronome and Tuner For Instrument

Mod for Minecraft – Mod for Minecraft Animals 2019

Mods for MCPE Maps for Minecraft PE Free

MP3 Music Player MP3 Cutter Ringtones Maker

Nucie Cam Beauty Selfie Camera With Photo Editor

PDF Scanner Camera Scanner: JPG to PDF Converter

Perfect VPN Proxy to Unblock Sites With IP Changer

Period Tracker Menstruation and Ovulation Calendar

Phone Cooler Master and CPU Cooling 2020

Photo Collage Maker and Photo Grid 2019 News

Photo Collage Maker And Picture Grid

Photo Collage Maker and Picture Grid Art Frame

Photo Editor With Square Blur

PIP Photo Editor With PIP Camera Photo Maker 2019

Pixel Art Color By Number 2019 and Sandbow Coloring

Pixel Art Color By Number and Sandbox Pages

Pixel Art Coloris by Number

QR Code Scanner and Barcode Reader Product Checker

Rar File Extractor and File Compressor

RAR File Extractor and Zip Opener

Relax Sound Sleep Music and Shooting Sounds

Running Tracker with Step counter and calories

School Hairstyles Step by Step Braiding Hairstyle

Screen Recorder and Facecam and Screenshot

Screen Recorder Game Recorder With Facecam

Screen Recorder With Audio and Facecam

Screen Recorder with audio and Facecam

Screen Recorder With Facecam and Audio – Video Editor

Screen Recorder With Facecam et Screenshoot Capture

Sketch Photo Editor and Pencil Art

Slow motion Video Editor and Fast speed video maker

Ultrashark VPN Free Proxy Server and Secure

Video Creator with Music and Video Maker of Photos

Video Editor and Maker with Music photos and text

Video Editor of Photos Video Recorder With Music

Video Editor With Music and Effects

Video Editor With Music App – Video Maker of Photo

Video Maker and Music Slideshow

Video Maker and Photos Effects Slow motion Videos

Video Maker Creator with Music and photos

Video Maker with Music Photos – Video Effects App

Video Maker-Editor with Music photos and Text

Video Player All Format 2019 With Media Player App

Video Slideshow With Music and Photos

Vintage Camera Photo with Photo Editor and Makeover

Vlog Editor and Video Maker With Photos

Voice Changer -Voice Recorder With Effects

Voice Recorder and Editor With Cut Recorded Audio

Voice Recorder Editor and HD Audio Recording

Volume Booster and Equalizer MP3 Music Player

Volume Booster and Sound Enhancer Music Player

Volume Booster Music Player and Sound Booster