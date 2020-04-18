Suivez en direct le concert «One world together at home»

«One world together at home» est une idée de la chanteuse américaine Lady Gaga. AFP

Organisé par Lady Gaga, ce concert mondial virtuel a pour but de rendre hommage aux travailleurs de la santé. De grands noms de la chanson y participent, comme Céline Dion, Elthon John ou Paul McCartney. Notre Angèle nationale est également de la partie.

L’initiative a été lancée par l’artiste américaine Lady Gaga, en partenariat avec le mouvement Global Citizen et l’Organisation mondiale de la santé (OMS).

Le «One world together at home» se déroule en deux phases. Un pré-show suivi d’un concert principal de deux heures. Pendant plusieurs heures, des grands noms de la musique se succéderont, depuis leur domicile où ils sont confinés. Le but: rendre hommage aux travailleurs de la santé.

Le pré-show commence dès 20h ce samedi soir, en Belgique. Il est diffusé sur la plupart des grandes plateformes et réseaux sociaux, dont Twitter et Facebook. La chanteuse Angèle participe à ce premier show.

Pour suivre le direct, c’est par ici:

Voici la liste complète des artistes au programme de cette première partie:

Adam Lambert • Andra Day • Angèle • Anitta • Annie Lennox • Becky G • Ben Platt • Billy Ray Cyrus • Black Coffee • Bridget Moynahan • Burna Boy • Cassper Nyovest • Charlie Puth • Christine and the Queens • Common • Connie Britton • Danai Gurira • Delta Goodrem • Don Cheadle • Eason Chan • Ellie Goulding • Erin Richards • Finneas • Heidi Klum • Hozier • Hussain Al Jasmi • Jack Black • Jacky Cheung • Jack Johnson • Jameela Jamil • James McAvoy • Jason Segel • Jennifer Hudson • Jess Glynne • Jessie J • Jessie Reyez • John Legend • Juanes • Kesha • Lady Antebellum • Lang Lang • Leslie Odom Jr. • Lewis Hamilton • Liam Payne • Lili Reinhart • Lilly Singh • Lindsey Vonn • Lisa Mishra • Lola Lennox • Luis Fonsi • Maren Morris • Matt Bomer • Megan Rapinoe • Michael Bublé • Milky Chance • Naomi Osaka • Natti Natasha • Niall Horan • Nomzamo Mbatha • PK Subban • Picture This • Rita Ora • Samuel L Jackson • Sarah Jessica Parker • Sebastián Yatra • Sheryl Crow • Sho Madjozi • Soffi Tukker • SuperM • The Killers • Tim Gunn • Vishal Mishra • Zucchero

Le concert principal démarrera à 2h du matin, heure belge, et durera deux heures.

Au programme de ce concert:

Amy Poehler • Andrea Bocelli • Awkwafina • Billie Eilish • Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day • Burna Boy • Camila Cabello • Céline Dion • Chris Martin • David Beckham • Eddie Vedder • Ellen DeGeneres • Elton John • Idris and Sabrina Elba • J Balvin • Jennifer Lopez • John Legend • Kacey Musgraves • Keith Urban • Kerry Washington • Lady Gaga • Lang Lang • Lizzo • LL Cool J • Lupita Nyong’o • Maluma • Oprah Winfrey • Paul McCartney • Pharrell Williams • Priyanka Chopra Jonas • Sam Smith • Shah Rukh Khan • Shawn Mendes • Stevie Wonder • Taylor Swift • Usher