FOOTBALL

Football (D3): Villano et Lambrechts prolongent à Ciney

Vittorio Villano, l’expérimenté attaquant de poche cinacien évoluera toujours au Stade Tillieux la saison prochaine. ÉdA – Christophe Béka

Le club de la capitale du Condroz façonne son noyau

Classement
# MJ V D N B P
1 Warnant** 23 15 4 4 48/27 49
2 Aische 23 13 5 5 51/23 44
3 Raeren 22 13 5 4 57/34 43
4 Richelle 23 13 7 3 40/22 42
5 Oppagne 22 12 7 3 42/32 39
6 FCB Sprimont 23 9 9 5 37/31 32
7 Rochefort 23 9 10 4 46/51 31
8 SC Habay La N 22 8 7 7 47/43 31
9 Mormont* 22 8 7 7 36/36 31
10 Aywaille 22 8 8 6 43/47 30
11 Herstal 22 8 8 6 40/48 30
12 RAS Jodoigne 22 7 10 5 35/49 26
13 Huy 22 7 12 3 25/33 24
14 Spy 22 5 12 5 37/53 20
15 Meix-Dt-Virton 22 4 13 5 33/52 17
16 Ciney 23 3 18 2 24/60 11