Le club de la capitale du Condroz façonne son noyau
FOOTBALL
Football (D3): Villano et Lambrechts prolongent à Ciney
Home > Sport > Football > D3B Amateurs - - L'Avenir
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|01-03 15:00
|Raeren - Spy
|...-...
|01-03 15:00
|Aywaille - Huy
|...-...
|01-03 15:00
|RAS Jodoigne - Herstal
|...-...
|01-03 15:00
|Mormont* - Oppagne
|...-...
|01-03 15:00
|SC Habay La N - Meix-Dt-Virton
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Warnant**
|23
|15
|4
|4
|48/27
|49
|2
|Aische
|23
|13
|5
|5
|51/23
|44
|3
|Raeren
|22
|13
|5
|4
|57/34
|43
|4
|Richelle
|23
|13
|7
|3
|40/22
|42
|5
|Oppagne
|22
|12
|7
|3
|42/32
|39
|6
|FCB Sprimont
|23
|9
|9
|5
|37/31
|32
|7
|Rochefort
|23
|9
|10
|4
|46/51
|31
|8
|SC Habay La N
|22
|8
|7
|7
|47/43
|31
|9
|Mormont*
|22
|8
|7
|7
|36/36
|31
|10
|Aywaille
|22
|8
|8
|6
|43/47
|30
|11
|Herstal
|22
|8
|8
|6
|40/48
|30
|12
|RAS Jodoigne
|22
|7
|10
|5
|35/49
|26
|13
|Huy
|22
|7
|12
|3
|25/33
|24
|14
|Spy
|22
|5
|12
|5
|37/53
|20
|15
|Meix-Dt-Virton
|22
|4
|13
|5
|33/52
|17
|16
|Ciney
|23
|3
|18
|2
|24/60
|11
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|01-03 15:00
|Stade Brainois - Walhain
|...-...
|01-03 15:00
|CS Brainois - Gosselies
|...-...
|01-03 15:00
|Jette* - Ent. Manage
|...-...
|01-03 15:00
|Ostiches - R. Symphorinois
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Ganshoren**
|23
|16
|3
|4
|55/26
|52
|2
|Jette*
|22
|15
|4
|3
|44/22
|48
|3
|AQ Mons
|23
|13
|7
|3
|52/26
|42
|4
|Walhain
|22
|11
|5
|6
|38/31
|39
|5
|Tournai
|23
|12
|10
|1
|35/23
|37
|6
|R. Symphorinois
|22
|10
|8
|4
|29/24
|34
|7
|St Ghislain-TH
|23
|10
|10
|3
|45/40
|33
|8
|CS Brainois
|22
|9
|8
|5
|36/37
|32
|9
|Stade Brainois
|22
|9
|10
|3
|30/34
|30
|10
|Gosselies
|22
|9
|12
|1
|30/40
|28
|11
|Ent. Manage
|22
|8
|10
|4
|32/39
|28
|12
|Pt-à-Celles Buzet
|23
|8
|11
|4
|26/39
|28
|13
|Ostiches
|22
|7
|10
|5
|33/41
|26
|14
|Kosova Schaerbeek
|23
|5
|12
|6
|34/54
|21
|15
|Léo Uccle
|23
|4
|13
|6
|27/42
|18
|16
|Wavre Sports
|23
|3
|16
|4
|17/45
|13