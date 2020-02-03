Robert Lewandowski décroche son 8e trophée de footballeur polonais de l’année

Le prix du joueur de football polonais de l’année est décerné par le célèbre magazine «Pilka Nozna».
Robert Lewandowski a été élu dimanche soir joueur de football polonais de l’année 2019. Une récompense qu’il obtient pour la huitième fois de sa carrière. L’attaquant du Bayern Munich, âgé de 31 ans, avait remporté le trophée consécutivement de 2011 à 2017. L’année dernière, le prix était revenu au gardien de but Lukasz Fabianski.
Lewandowski a évidemment témoigné de sa satisfaction sur Instagram. «Chaque prix n’est pas seulement une confirmation que tout mon travail est apprécié. C’est aussi une motivation pour aller encore plus loin à l’avenir. Je remercie tous mes supporters. Grâce à vous, je peux continuer à m’améliorer».
Kazda nagroda, kazde wyróznienie to nie tylko potwierdzenie, ze warto bylo dawac z siebie wszystko, ale to takze dodatkowa motywacja do jeszcze ciezszej pracy w kolejnym roku💪. Bardzo dziekuje za nagrode i tytul Pilkarza Roku 2019 w Polsce, a takze wskazanie Reprezentacji Polski, której jestem kapitanem - druzyna roku #PilkaNozna🇵🇱. Dziekuje wszystkim kibicom za wsparcie, dzieki Wam jestem silniejszy?🙏 #Polska #RL9 Each award is not only a confirmation that it was worth the work, but it is also an additional motivation to work even harder💪. Thank you very much for the award and the title of Footballer of the Year 2019 in Poland, as well as for naming the Polish National Team of which I am the captain - the team of the year🇵🇱 #PilkaNozna. Thank you to all supporters, thanks to you I am stronger! 🙏?
Lewandowski a marqué 48 buts pour le Bayern en 48 matches officiels en 2019, une statistique impressionnante. La saison dernière, il est devenu meilleur buteur de la Bundesliga pour la quatrième fois et il est en bonne voie pour devenir à nouveau le meilleur buteur en Allemagne cette saison. Il a inscrit 22 buts en 20 rencontres.