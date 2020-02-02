FOOTBALL

D1 - D2 - D3: suivez notre multilive

Une dizaine de matchs au menu de notre multilive consacré aux divisions inférieures ce dimanche après-midi. Suivez les principaux faits marquants dès 15h00 grâce à nos reporters en bord de terrain.

D1 Amateurs

15h00    FC Liège - Deinze

15h00    Winkel - FC Seraing 

15h00    Rupel Boom A - Visé 

 

D2 Amateurs

15h00    Onhaye - Union Namur FLV 

15h00    Francs Borains* - Meux 

15h00    Givry - Couvin-Mariembourg 

15h00    Solières - Waremme 

15h00    Rebecq - Durbuy 

15h00    Hamoir - Verlaine 

15h00    Stockay - La Louvière 

15h00    FC Tilleur - Acren-Lessines 

 

D3A Amateurs

15h00    Gosselies - Pont-à-Celles Buzet 

15h00    Walhain - AQ Mons 

15h00    Léo Uccle - St Ghislain-TH 

 

D3B Amateurs

15h00    Spy - Aywaille 

15h00    FCB Sprimont - Aische 

15h00    Richelle - Mormont* 

15h00    Oppagne - SC Habay La Neuve 

15h00    Warnant - RAS Jodoigne 

15h00    Meix-Devant-Virton - Rochefort 

15h00    Herstal - Raeren

D1 Amateurs

Classement
# MJ V D N B P
1 Deinze 19 15 2 2 38/12 47
2 Tessenderlo 20 11 3 6 31/18 39
3 P Maasmech. 20 10 5 5 22/15 35
4 Heist 20 10 6 4 23/17 34
5 FC Seraing 18 8 5 5 32/25 29
6 RWDM 20 8 8 4 20/20 28
7 Dessel Sp. 20 7 7 6 27/21 27
8 Rupel Boom A 19 7 6 6 30/26 27
9 Olympic 20 7 9 4 23/29 25
10 FC Liège 19 6 7 6 28/33 24
11 La Louvière Centre 20 6 9 5 32/43 23
12 Visé 19 5 8 6 26/32 21
13 Tubize 20 6 12 2 16/34 20
14 Dender 19 5 9 5 26/31 20
15 Lierse Kempenzonen 20 5 11 4 23/28 19
16 Winkel 19 2 11 6 18/31 12