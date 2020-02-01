D1 - D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

Sept matchs au menu de notre multilive consacré aux divisions inférieures ce samedi soir. Suivez les principaux faits marquants dès 20h grâce à nos reporters en bord de terrain.
Home > Sport > Football > D1 Amateurs - - F.RI - L'Avenir
D1 Amateurs
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|01/02 20:00
|Olympic - Heist
|...-...
|01/02 20:00
|La Louvière Centre - Dessel Sp.
|...-...
|01/02 20:00
|P Maasmech. - Lierse Kempenzonen
|...-...
|01/02 20:00
|Dender - RWDM
|...-...
|01/02 20:00
|Tubize - Tessenderlo
|...-...
|02/02 15:00
|Winkel - FC Seraing
|...-...
|02/02 15:00
|Rupel Boom A - Visé
|...-...
|02/02 15:00
|FC Liège - Deinze
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Deinze
|19
|15
|2
|2
|38/12
|47
|2
|Tessenderlo
|19
|10
|3
|6
|29/18
|36
|3
|P Maasmech.
|19
|9
|5
|5
|21/15
|32
|4
|Heist
|19
|9
|6
|4
|20/15
|31
|5
|FC Seraing
|18
|8
|5
|5
|32/25
|29
|6
|Rupel Boom A
|19
|7
|6
|6
|30/26
|27
|7
|RWDM
|19
|7
|8
|4
|19/20
|25
|8
|Olympic
|19
|7
|8
|4
|21/26
|25
|9
|Dessel Sp.
|19
|6
|7
|6
|21/18
|24
|10
|FC Liège
|19
|6
|7
|6
|28/33
|24
|11
|La Louvière Centre
|19
|6
|8
|5
|29/37
|23
|12
|Visé
|19
|5
|8
|6
|26/32
|21
|13
|Tubize
|19
|6
|11
|2
|16/32
|20
|14
|Dender
|18
|5
|8
|5
|26/30
|20
|15
|Lierse Kempenzonen
|19
|5
|10
|4
|23/27
|19
|16
|Winkel
|19
|2
|11
|6
|18/31
|12