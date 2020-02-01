article abonné offert

VIDÉO | Autobut du nouveau venu, splendide goal annulé et 7e défaite rouche: revivez Courtrai - Standard (3-1)

Home > Sport > Football > D1A - - Stéphane LECAILLON - L'Avenir

Lecture
VIDÉO | Autobut du nouveau venu, splendide goal annulé et 7e défaite rouche: revivez Courtrai - Standard (3-1)

Selim Amallah et les Rouches n’ont pas été à la hauteur des attentes. BELGA

Le Standard a sombré en seconde période à Courtrai pour subir sa première défaite de l’année, alors que se profilent 4 affiches.

Pro League

Classement
# MJ V D N B P
1 FC Bruges 23 16 1 6 50/11 54
2 La Gantoise 23 13 4 6 47/25 45
3 Antwerp 23 13 4 6 43/27 45
4 Standard 24 12 7 5 43/29 41
5 Charleroi 22 11 3 8 36/18 41
6 KRC Genk 23 10 9 4 36/34 34
7 FC Malines 22 10 8 4 33/34 34
8 Zulte-Waregem 23 9 10 4 32/33 31
9 Anderlecht 23 7 7 9 27/25 30
10 St-Trond 23 8 10 5 27/39 29
11 Mouscron 23 6 8 9 31/34 27
12 Courtrai 24 7 12 5 33/39 26
13 Eupen 23 6 12 5 19/35 23
14 Waasland-B. 23 5 13 5 19/43 20
15 Ostende 23 5 15 3 23/44 18
16 Cercle Bruges 23 3 18 2 20/49 11