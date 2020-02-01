Le Standard a sombré en seconde période à Courtrai pour subir sa première défaite de l’année, alors que se profilent 4 affiches.
article abonné offert
VIDÉO | Autobut du nouveau venu, splendide goal annulé et 7e défaite rouche: revivez Courtrai - Standard (3-1)
Pro League
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|31/01 20:30
|Courtrai - Standard
|3-1
|01/02 18:00
|KRC Genk - Charleroi
|...-...
|01/02 20:00
|Ostende - St-Trond
|...-...
|01/02 20:00
|Eupen - Cercle Bruges
|...-...
|01/02 20:30
|FC Malines - La Gantoise
|...-...
|02/02 14:30
|FC Bruges - Antwerp
|...-...
|02/02 18:00
|Anderlecht - Mouscron
|...-...
|02/02 20:00
|Zulte-Waregem - Waasland-B.
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|FC Bruges
|23
|16
|1
|6
|50/11
|54
|2
|La Gantoise
|23
|13
|4
|6
|47/25
|45
|3
|Antwerp
|23
|13
|4
|6
|43/27
|45
|4
|Standard
|24
|12
|7
|5
|43/29
|41
|5
|Charleroi
|22
|11
|3
|8
|36/18
|41
|6
|KRC Genk
|23
|10
|9
|4
|36/34
|34
|7
|FC Malines
|22
|10
|8
|4
|33/34
|34
|8
|Zulte-Waregem
|23
|9
|10
|4
|32/33
|31
|9
|Anderlecht
|23
|7
|7
|9
|27/25
|30
|10
|St-Trond
|23
|8
|10
|5
|27/39
|29
|11
|Mouscron
|23
|6
|8
|9
|31/34
|27
|12
|Courtrai
|24
|7
|12
|5
|33/39
|26
|13
|Eupen
|23
|6
|12
|5
|19/35
|23
|14
|Waasland-B.
|23
|5
|13
|5
|19/43
|20
|15
|Ostende
|23
|5
|15
|3
|23/44
|18
|16
|Cercle Bruges
|23
|3
|18
|2
|20/49
|11
Publicité