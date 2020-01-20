Le médian français doit passer des examens complémentaires ce mardi.
article abonné offert
PRO LEAGUE
Anderlecht: souci au genou pour Trebel
Pro League
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|17/01 20:30
|FC Malines - Standard
|2-3
|18/01 18:00
|Eupen - Charleroi
|1-1
|18/01 20:00
|Ostende - Waasland-B.
|0-1
|18/01 20:00
|St-Trond - Courtrai
|2-0
|18/01 20:30
|La Gantoise - Mouscron
|3-1
|19/01 14:30
|Cercle Bruges - Antwerp
|1-2
|19/01 18:00
|Anderlecht - FC Bruges
|1-2
|19/01 20:00
|Zulte-Waregem - KRC Genk
|0-3
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|FC Bruges
|21
|16
|1
|4
|48/9
|52
|2
|La Gantoise
|22
|12
|4
|6
|43/24
|42
|3
|Antwerp
|22
|12
|4
|6
|41/26
|42
|4
|Charleroi
|21
|11
|3
|7
|36/18
|40
|5
|Standard
|22
|11
|6
|5
|40/25
|38
|6
|KRC Genk
|22
|10
|8
|4
|35/30
|34
|7
|FC Malines
|22
|10
|8
|4
|33/34
|34
|8
|Zulte-Waregem
|22
|9
|9
|4
|31/31
|31
|9
|Anderlecht
|21
|6
|6
|9
|24/22
|27
|10
|Mouscron
|22
|6
|7
|9
|30/31
|27
|11
|St-Trond
|22
|7
|10
|5
|24/38
|26
|12
|Courtrai
|22
|6
|12
|4
|28/36
|22
|13
|Eupen
|22
|5
|12
|5
|18/35
|20
|14
|Waasland-B.
|22
|5
|12
|5
|19/42
|20
|14
|Ostende
|21
|5
|13
|3
|22/41
|18
|16
|Cercle Bruges
|22
|3
|17
|2
|19/47
|11
Publicité