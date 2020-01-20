article abonné offert

PRO LEAGUE

Anderlecht: souci au genou pour Trebel

Home > Sport > Football > D1A - - Frédéric BLEUS - L'Avenir

Lecture
Anderlecht: souci au genou pour Trebel

Trebel était sur le banc dimanche contre Bruges. S’il doit être mis à l’arrêt, ce sera compliqué pour Anderlecht de le vendre avant la fin du mercato. Photo News

Le médian français doit passer des examens complémentaires ce mardi.

Pro League

Classement
# MJ V D N B P
1 FC Bruges 21 16 1 4 48/9 52
2 La Gantoise 22 12 4 6 43/24 42
3 Antwerp 22 12 4 6 41/26 42
4 Charleroi 21 11 3 7 36/18 40
5 Standard 22 11 6 5 40/25 38
6 KRC Genk 22 10 8 4 35/30 34
7 FC Malines 22 10 8 4 33/34 34
8 Zulte-Waregem 22 9 9 4 31/31 31
9 Anderlecht 21 6 6 9 24/22 27
10 Mouscron 22 6 7 9 30/31 27
11 St-Trond 22 7 10 5 24/38 26
12 Courtrai 22 6 12 4 28/36 22
13 Eupen 22 5 12 5 18/35 20
14 Waasland-B. 22 5 12 5 19/42 20
14 Ostende 21 5 13 3 22/41 18
16 Cercle Bruges 22 3 17 2 19/47 11