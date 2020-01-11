D1 - D2 - D3 amateurs: suivez notre multilive

Une dizaine de matches au menu de notre multilive consacré aux divisions inférieures ce samedi soir. Suivez les principaux faits marquants dès 19h30 grâce à nos reporters en bord de terrain.
D1 Amateurs
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|11/01 20:00
|Olympic - Rupel Boom A
|...-...
|11/01 20:00
|La Louvière Centre - Dender
|...-...
|11/01 20:00
|Heist - RWDM
|...-...
|11/01 20:00
|Tubize - Dessel Sp.
|...-...
|11/01 20:00
|Tessenderlo - Visé
|...-...
|12/01 15:00
|Winkel - Lierse Kempenzonen
|...-...
|12/01 15:00
|FC Liège - P Maasmech.
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Deinze
|17
|13
|2
|2
|34/11
|41
|2
|Tessenderlo
|16
|9
|2
|5
|24/14
|32
|3
|P Maasmech.
|16
|8
|4
|4
|19/12
|28
|4
|Heist
|16
|8
|6
|2
|19/15
|26
|5
|Rupel Boom A
|16
|7
|4
|5
|28/22
|26
|6
|FC Seraing
|17
|7
|5
|5
|29/24
|26
|7
|RWDM
|16
|6
|8
|2
|14/17
|20
|8
|Dessel Sp.
|16
|5
|6
|5
|19/15
|20
|9
|Visé
|16
|5
|6
|5
|24/25
|20
|10
|La Louvière Centre
|16
|5
|6
|5
|24/31
|20
|11
|Olympic
|16
|5
|7
|4
|16/23
|19
|12
|Dender
|16
|4
|7
|5
|21/27
|17
|13
|FC Liège
|16
|4
|7
|5
|21/29
|17
|14
|Tubize
|16
|5
|10
|1
|12/27
|16
|15
|Lierse Kempenzonen
|16
|4
|8
|4
|20/23
|16
|16
|Winkel
|16
|2
|9
|5
|16/25
|11