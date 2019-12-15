FOOTBALL

D1-D2-D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

Une dizaine de matchs au menu de ce multilive consacré aux divisions inférieures ce dimanche: revivez faits marquants grâce à nos reporters en bord de terrain

D1 Amateurs

Classement
# MJ V D N B P
1 Deinze 16 13 1 2 34/10 41
2 Tessenderlo 16 9 2 5 24/14 32
3 P Maasmech. 16 8 4 4 19/12 28
4 Heist 16 8 6 2 19/15 26
5 FC Seraing 15 6 4 5 28/22 23
6 Rupel Boom A 15 6 4 5 26/22 23
7 RWDM 16 6 8 2 14/17 20
8 Dessel Sp. 16 5 6 5 19/15 20
9 La Louvière Centre 16 5 6 5 24/31 20
10 Visé 15 5 6 4 24/25 19
11 Olympic 15 5 7 3 16/23 18
12 Dender 16 4 7 5 21/27 17
13 FC Liège 16 4 7 5 21/29 17
14 Tubize 16 5 10 1 12/27 16
15 Lierse Kempenzonen 16 4 8 4 20/23 16
16 Winkel 16 2 9 5 16/25 11