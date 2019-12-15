D1-D2-D3 Amateurs: suivez notre multilive

Une dizaine de matchs au menu de ce multilive consacré aux divisions inférieures ce dimanche: revivez faits marquants grâce à nos reporters en bord de terrain
D1 Amateurs
|Date
|Match
|Résultat
|14/12 19:30
|Dessel Sp. - Tessenderlo
|0-2
|14/12 20:00
|Dender - FC Liège
|1-1
|14/12 20:00
|Lierse Kempenzonen - La Louvière Centre
|2-1
|14/12 20:00
|P Maasmech. - Winkel
|2-1
|14/12 20:00
|RWDM - Tubize
|0-1
|14/12 20:00
|Deinze - Heist
|3-2
|15/12 15:00
|Visé - Olympic
|...-...
|15/12 15:00
|Rupel Boom A - FC Seraing
|...-...
|#
|MJ
|V
|D
|N
|B
|P
|1
|Deinze
|16
|13
|1
|2
|34/10
|41
|2
|Tessenderlo
|16
|9
|2
|5
|24/14
|32
|3
|P Maasmech.
|16
|8
|4
|4
|19/12
|28
|4
|Heist
|16
|8
|6
|2
|19/15
|26
|5
|FC Seraing
|15
|6
|4
|5
|28/22
|23
|6
|Rupel Boom A
|15
|6
|4
|5
|26/22
|23
|7
|RWDM
|16
|6
|8
|2
|14/17
|20
|8
|Dessel Sp.
|16
|5
|6
|5
|19/15
|20
|9
|La Louvière Centre
|16
|5
|6
|5
|24/31
|20
|10
|Visé
|15
|5
|6
|4
|24/25
|19
|11
|Olympic
|15
|5
|7
|3
|16/23
|18
|12
|Dender
|16
|4
|7
|5
|21/27
|17
|13
|FC Liège
|16
|4
|7
|5
|21/29
|17
|14
|Tubize
|16
|5
|10
|1
|12/27
|16
|15
|Lierse Kempenzonen
|16
|4
|8
|4
|20/23
|16
|16
|Winkel
|16
|2
|9
|5
|16/25
|11