Ligue des Champions - 6e et dernière journée de la phase de groupes: résultats de mardi

- Groupe E RB Salzbourg (Aut) - Liverpool (Ang) 0-2 buts: Liverpool: Keita (57e), Salah (58e) *** Naples (Ita) - Genk (BEL) 4-0 buts: Naples: Milik (3e, 26e, 38e pen), Mertens (75e pen) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Liverpool 13 6 4 1 1 13 8 5 QUALIFIE 2. Naples 12 6 3 3 0 11 4 7 QUALIFIE 3. RB Salzbourg 7 6 2 1 3 16 13 3 4. Genk 1 6 0 1 5 5 20 -15 - Groupe F Inter Milan (Ita) - FC Barcelone (Esp) 1-2 buts: Inter: Lukaku (44e) Barcelone: Perez (23e), Fati (87e) Borussia Dortmund (All) - Slavia Prague (Tch) 2-1 buts: Dortmund: Sancho (10e), Brandt (61e) Slavia: Soucek (43e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Barcelone 14 6 4 2 0 9 4 5 QUALIFIE 2. Dortmund 10 6 3 1 2 8 8 0 QUALIFIE 3. Inter Milan 7 6 2 1 3 10 9 1 4. Slavia Prague 2 6 0 2 4 4 10 -6 - Groupe G Lyon (Fra) - RB Leipzig (All) 2-2 buts: Lyon: Aouar (50e), Depay (82e) Leipzig: Forsberg (9e pen), Werener (33e pen) Benfica (Por) - Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg (Rus) 3-0 buts: Benfica: Cervi (47e), Pizzi (58e pen), Azmoun (80e csc) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. RB Leipzig 11 6 3 2 1 10 8 2 QUALIFIE 2. Lyon 8 6 2 2 2 9 8 1 QUALIFIE 3. Benfica 7 6 2 1 3 10 11 -1 4. Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg 7 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 - GroupeH Ajax Amsterdam (P-B) - Valence CF (Esp) 0-1 buts: Ajax: Valence: Rodrigo (24e) Chelsea (Ang) - Lille (Fra) 2-1 buts: Chelsea: Abraham (19e), Azpilicueta (35e) Lille:Remy (78e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Valence 11 6 3 2 1 9 7 2 QUALIFIE 2. Chelsea 11 6 3 2 1 11 9 2 QUALIFIE 3. Ajax Amsterdam 10 6 3 1 2 12 6 6 4. Lille 1 6 0 1 5 4 14 -10 Mercredi (21h00) - Groupe A *** Club Bruges (BEL) - Real Madrid (Esp) Paris SG (Fra) - Galatasaray (Tur) - Groupe B Olympiacos (Grè) - Etoile rouge de Belgrade (Ser) Bayern Munich (All) - Tottenham (Ang) - Groupe C (18h55) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr) - Atalanta Bergame (Ita) Dinamo Zagreb (Cro) - Manchester City (Ang) - Groupe D Bayer Leverkusen (All) - Juventus Turin (Ita) Atlético Madrid (Esp) - Lokomotiv Moscou (Rus) . (Belga)