Ligue des Champions - 6e et dernière journée de la phase de groupes: résultats de mardi



BELGA

(Belga) Premiers résultats des rencontres de la 6e et dernière journée de la phase de groupes de la Ligue des Champions de football, jouées mardi soir, et les classements:

- Groupe E RB Salzbourg (Aut) - Liverpool (Ang) 0-2 buts: Liverpool: Keita (57e), Salah (58e) *** Naples (Ita) - Genk (BEL) 4-0 buts: Naples: Milik (3e, 26e, 38e pen), Mertens (75e pen) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Liverpool 13 6 4 1 1 13 8 5 QUALIFIE 2. Naples 12 6 3 3 0 11 4 7 QUALIFIE 3. RB Salzbourg 7 6 2 1 3 16 13 3 4. Genk 1 6 0 1 5 5 20 -15 - Groupe F Inter Milan (Ita) - FC Barcelone (Esp) 1-2 buts: Inter: Lukaku (44e) Barcelone: Perez (23e), Fati (87e) Borussia Dortmund (All) - Slavia Prague (Tch) 2-1 buts: Dortmund: Sancho (10e), Brandt (61e) Slavia: Soucek (43e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Barcelone 14 6 4 2 0 9 4 5 QUALIFIE 2. Dortmund 10 6 3 1 2 8 8 0 QUALIFIE 3. Inter Milan 7 6 2 1 3 10 9 1 4. Slavia Prague 2 6 0 2 4 4 10 -6 - Groupe G Lyon (Fra) - RB Leipzig (All) 2-2 buts: Lyon: Aouar (50e), Depay (82e) Leipzig: Forsberg (9e pen), Werener (33e pen) Benfica (Por) - Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg (Rus) 3-0 buts: Benfica: Cervi (47e), Pizzi (58e pen), Azmoun (80e csc) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. RB Leipzig 11 6 3 2 1 10 8 2 QUALIFIE 2. Lyon 8 6 2 2 2 9 8 1 QUALIFIE 3. Benfica 7 6 2 1 3 10 11 -1 4. Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg 7 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 - GroupeH Ajax Amsterdam (P-B) - Valence CF (Esp) 0-1 buts: Ajax: Valence: Rodrigo (24e) Chelsea (Ang) - Lille (Fra) 2-1 buts: Chelsea: Abraham (19e), Azpilicueta (35e) Lille:Remy (78e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Valence 11 6 3 2 1 9 7 2 QUALIFIE 2. Chelsea 11 6 3 2 1 11 9 2 QUALIFIE 3. Ajax Amsterdam 10 6 3 1 2 12 6 6 4. Lille 1 6 0 1 5 4 14 -10 Mercredi (21h00) - Groupe A *** Club Bruges (BEL) - Real Madrid (Esp) Paris SG (Fra) - Galatasaray (Tur) - Groupe B Olympiacos (Grè) - Etoile rouge de Belgrade (Ser) Bayern Munich (All) - Tottenham (Ang) - Groupe C (18h55) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr) - Atalanta Bergame (Ita) Dinamo Zagreb (Cro) - Manchester City (Ang) - Groupe D Bayer Leverkusen (All) - Juventus Turin (Ita) Atlético Madrid (Esp) - Lokomotiv Moscou (Rus) . (Belga)